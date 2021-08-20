B.C. Wildfire Service crews battle the Mt. Hayes wildfire near Ladysmith, which has burned 70 hectares. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

B.C. Wildfire Service crews battle the Mt. Hayes wildfire near Ladysmith, which has burned 70 hectares. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

UPDATE: Crews work overnight fighting Mt. Hayes wildfire near Ladysmith

Cowichan Valley Regional District issued a state of local emergency Thursday night

After yesterday’s efforts that included helicopters, air tankers, heavy equipment and other firefighters, ground crews remained at Mt. Hayes near Ladysmith overnight continuing to battle the blaze.

The fire, about two and a half kilometres west of the Trans-Canada Highway, started in the early afternoon Thursday, Aug. 19.

Late that night, Cowichan Valley Regional District declared a state of local emergency in response to the wildfire, applying to Electoral Area H and a small portion of Area G. An evacuation order was issued for a Fortis B.C.-owned property on Ninatti Road.

The CVRD reported last night that the fire was 20 hectares last night and B.C. Wildfire Service is now reporting it has grown to 70 hectares. The regional district said it has limited public access to forestry roads in the area.

“The CVRD Regional Emergency Operations Centre remains in contact with municipal fire response teams, the Town of Ladysmith and the Stz’uminus First Nation for situational awareness,” the regional district noted in a press release.

