Emergency crews on scene at a single-vehicle rollover along the Trans-Canada Highway south of Morden Road. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

UPDATE: Driver dead after crash along the highway south of Nanaimo

Northbound lanes of Trans-Canada Highway will be closed at Morden Road for about two hours

A driver is dead after a crash along the Trans-Canada Highway south of Nanaimo this morning.

Emergency personnel confirmed that a 69-year-old man died and a medical condition is thought to have caused the crash, which happened near Morden Road a little before noon Monday, Dec. 13. The man’s wife sustained minor injuries in the single-vehicle rollover crash.

The northbound lanes of the highway are expected to be closed another two hours for investigation and traffic is being detoured.


