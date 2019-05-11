UPDATE : Firefighters battle 6.5 ha. blaze

A plume of smoke is seen rising from a fire on Frenchman Road in Sayward on Friday that reached 6.5 ha in size. Photo by Shawn Bencze

The Sayward Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service were called to a fire in Sayward on Friday morning.

The fire started burning in some slash near the Village of Sayward on Friday morning and the Coastal Fire Centre indicated it grew to approximately 6.5 hectares in size in an area adjacent to Frenchman Road in Sayward, 76 kilometres northwest of Campbell River.

The Sayward Fire Department was engaged in battling the fire with the Coastal Fire Centre providing assistance to them. Coastal Fire had 12 firefighters, an officer and two helicopters on the scene in addition to Sayward firefighters, the Coastal Fire Centre said

BC Wildfire Service says the fire is human-caused.