UPDATE: Local taxi company applying to opertate north island bus route

Locally owned taxi and shuttle company, Waivin’ Flags, has applied to take over the Route 5 bus service between Port Hardy and Campbell River.

The route is currently licensed to the Tofino Bus Company, owned by Wilson’s Group. They applied earlier this month to cancel the route due to low ridership. Many in the community are concerned about what a loss of the bus service to the north island would mean for the communities.

Paige Quansah started Wavin’ Flags in 2014 when she moved to Port McNeill from Ontario. If awarded the licence, Quansah plans to begin offering trips every second day until demand increases. Her route will start earlier and return later in the day to allow convenient day trips to Campbell River.

She is ready to begin operating immediately, using existing fleet vehicles.

