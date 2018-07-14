A Nanaimo Fire Rescue crew puts out a fire on the side of the Nanaimo Parkway between Mostar Road and Aulds Road. A motor vehicle accident happened on the other side of the parkway at the same time. EDWARD NATHANSON photo

UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies as fire, crash happen at same time on Vancouver Island highway

Young male motorcycle rider collides with one vehicle, then struck by another in Nanaimo

A motorcyclist died in a three-vehicle crash on Nanaimo Parkway last night, directly across the highway from a brush fire.

Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien said a young adult male motorcyclist was travelling southbound north of Mostar Road when he collided with the back of an SUV, took a spill, and then was struck by another vehicle. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The fire was on the side of the parkway northbound.

“What it was, was people were simply slowing down to watch the fire. We firmly believe this is one of the causative factors as to why the accident happened, because the vehicle traffic was slowed,” O’Brien said. “Having said that, everybody has responsibility for their own vehicle and motorcycle.”

O’Brien said drugs and alcohol have been ruled out, but “we are certainly looking at speed and driver inattentiveness.”

Victim Services is also involved.

The motorcylist who was killed was not from Nanaimo.

The accident happened at about 10:05 p.m. Friday. The southbound section of the Nanaimo Parkway between Aulds Road and Mostar Road was shut down until approximately 4:30 a.m., with traffic detoured at Aulds. Northbound lanes of the parkway were closed for more than an hour.

