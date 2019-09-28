SUBMITTED PHOTO OF CARVING

UPDATE: Port Hardy Estuary Indigenous carving found

“Thankfully the case of the missing carving was a happy mistake and not stolen as previously thought.”

The Indigenous carving that was first thought to have been stolen from the Port Hardy Estuary has turned out to be a false alarm.

“On Sept. 25, staff at Port Hardy District office reported a theft of a carving that occurred sometime in the previous week,” stated Port Hardy RCMP Cst. Rebekah Draht via press release.

The carving was reported as stolen from the Port Hardy Estuary on Hardy Bay Road. A media release, which included a photo of the carving, was then issued by the RCMP.

“A few days later, Port Hardy RCMP were advised that the carving wasn’t in fact stolen, but had been moved to another building without the district’s knowledge and was safe and sound,” noted Draht. “Thankfully the case of the missing carving was a happy mistake and not stolen as previously thought.”

Port Hardy RCMP would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in solving this case.

