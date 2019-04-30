Owners of Yellow Point Farms in Ladysmith say a two-week-old goat was stolen Saturday afternoon during a baby goat snuggle session. (YELLOW POINT FARMS photo)

UPDATE: Reward offered in hopes of finding Vancouver Island baby goat

Owners of Ladysmith’s Yellow Point Farms say two-week-old kid was stolen during goat snuggle session

Farm owners are now offering a reward in an effort to locate a baby goat they say was stolen.

According to a social media post by Yellow Point Farms in Ladysmith, a $1,200 reward is being offered for information leading to the return of a stolen goat, after concerned neighbours pledged support.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you to the community for your generosity and heart in this matter,” notes the post.

Yellow Point Farms asks that the baby goat be dropped off with any of the members of Vancouver Island Goat Association, or at friends’ farms on the mainland “and they will know how to care for him until he can make his way back to us.”

The owners of the farm near Nanaimo allege the two-week-old goat was stolen Saturday afternoon during a baby goat snuggle session. The missing goat is gold-coloured with spots and has blue eyes.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Needs more salt: Kootenay goats lured away from B.C. highways with diversionary licks
Next story
Davie Shipyards gets $7.1M contract from feds to refit 53-year-old coast guard icebreaker

Just Posted

Worker dies after incident at forestry operation near Holberg

The BC Coroners Service says the victim was a man in his 40s

North Island College campus adopts First Nations name

Port Hardy regional campus will now be known as Mix̱alakwila

UPDATE: BC Ferries cancelling several sailings due to strong winds

A number of sailings between Victoria and Tsawwassen were cancelled, with many other routes delayed

Local Indigenous youth travel to annual Gathering our Voices workshop

GOV is an Indigenous youth leadership training program.

Longest running golf tournament on North Island returns

“Please consider supporting the North Island Logger’s Golf Tournament again this year”

WATCH: Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Cache Creek man ordered to pay $500K for wildfire that sparked on his property

Brian Cecil Park was originally ordered to pay nearly $922,000 in 2017, but appealed

New review of worker safety underway seven years after B.C. mill explosions

Attorney general will make public any recommendations related to improving processes or legislation

‘Alt-right’ group uses Fort Langley historic site as meeting place

The group dubbed the Northern Order took a group photo at the iconic Big House

RCMP arrive at Trans Mountain terminal to arrest protester in tree

A 71-year-old man has set up a “mid-air” protest at Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby

Last day to bid for a BC Ferries boat

The highest bid as of 11 a.m was $120,00 for the Howe Sound Queen

B.C. NDP keeps secret ballot vote for union certifications

Labour code changes aim to protect workers from contract flipping

UPDATE: Reward offered in hopes of finding Vancouver Island baby goat

Owners of Ladysmith’s Yellow Point Farms say two-week-old kid was stolen during goat snuggle session

Needs more salt: Kootenay goats lured away from B.C. highways with diversionary licks

It’s hoped the unique solution protects local herds

Most Read