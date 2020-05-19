Explosive device removed from motel in Duncan

Falcon Nest Motel evacuated; residents returned Monday evening

The area around a motel in Duncan was evacuated on Monday after an explosive device was located and removed safely by the RCMP.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP responded to a call at the Falcon Nest Motel and found an improvised explosive device during their execution of a search warrant.

The motel and the area around it were evacuated.

At a news conference on Tuesday, RCMP Const. Carlie McCann said the Explosive Disposal Unit from the Lower Mainland assisted in the removal of the device, allowing residents and employees to return to the motel on Monday evening.

“A firearm, ammunition, illicit drugs and what is believed to be stolen material were also seized during the search,” she said.

“A man from Duncan, who is not being named at this point but is known to police, was arrested at the scene and it’s expected that appropriate charges will be laid. The explosive device was detonated safely by the explosive disposal unit.”

McCann said the police were called to the hotel for service, and determined during their investigation that a search warrant was needed.

“We would like to thank the public for their cooperation during this event,” said Const. Pam Bolton, the media relations officer for the North Cowichan/Duncan detachment.

“These situations can be dynamic but with the assistance from both the North Cowichan Fire Department and EDU, it allowed for a quick and safe resolution.”

RCMP

Most Read