Lee’s Teas products recalled. (Photo contributed)

Updated recall warning: Lee’s Tea recalled due to salmonella

The initial food recall warning that was issued on Thursday, March 21 was updated by CFIA Wednesday.

After a complete investigation, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s food safety is recalling Lee’s Tea nationally. The food recall warning was initially issued on Thursday, March 21, but was updated Wednesday, March 28 to include additional product information.

Lee’s Provisions Inc. is recalling Lee’s Tea brand teas from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers are urges not to consume the recalled products: Lee’s Tea Gold Rush Loose Leaf (110g product), Mint Chill Loose Leaf (70g product), Original Loose Leaf (50g product), and Pink Chai Loose Leaf (both 30g and 90g products).

“If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency also urges people to check to see if you have recalled products in their home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased,” according to the statement issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

“Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.”

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the tea products.

