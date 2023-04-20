Kelowna General Hospital. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Upgrade of MRI machines at Kelowna hospital expected to allow for double the scans

Project will take 2 years and cost over $30 million

Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) has some new equipment on the way.

In an announcement on Thursday morning by Minister of Health Adrian Dix, KGH will be receiving a brand new 3T Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine and will be replacing the existing 1.5T machine.

“Our government has taken a number of steps to improve B.C.’s health-care system, including significantly improving access to MRI services across the province,” said Dix. “The addition of the new MRI and replacement of the existing MRI at Kelowna General Hospital means shorter wait times and better treatment plans for people in Kelowna and surrounding communities.”

The number of MRI scans able to be done on a yearly basis at KGH is expected to more than double, from 7,000 to 15,000. Interior Health CEO Susan Brown added that this should significantly reduce wait times, and produce higher quality images that can detect everything from prostate cancer, to neurological disease to heart conditions.

With a total cost of $30.7 million, the KGH Foundation is providing $5 million, the Central Okanagan Hospital Regional District is providing $10.3 million, and the province is kicking in the final $15.4 million.

Construction will begin this summer, with an expected completion date of 2025. There is no planned service disruption expected.

READ MORE: Kelowna students make meals for food bank while prepping for cooking competition

READ MORE: Kelowna brewery request for liquor license met with public concern for addictions

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HospitalsKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
With gusts of 110 km/h expected, wind takes out ferries between Island and mainland
Next story
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney requested a name change to her riding on April 20. Photo courtesy Youtube
MP wants to change North Island-Powell River riding name in spirit of reconciliation

Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com
LETTER: Let’s wait and see how the changes help before we dump on the health-care system

‘Grass is Green’ contemporary dance. (Photo supplied)
‘Grass is Green’ contemporary dance coming to North Island venues

North Island Secondary School’s lawn was vandalized in the early morning hours of April 18. (Derek Koel photo)
Suspects caught after ‘thousands and thousands of dollars’ in damage done to Port McNeill lawns

Pop-up banner image