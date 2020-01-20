Upgrades to Port Hardy arena hinge on grant funding

The district is waiting on grant approval from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure program.

The Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena in Port Hardy could be getting upgrades if grant funding is approved. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

Renovations to the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena in Port Hardy could be on the horizon.

The North Island Gazette received documentation from District of Port Hardy staff that shows the district is waiting on grant approval from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure program, Rural and Northern Communities stream, to help cover the costs for some much needed work to be done to fix up the local arena.

According to district documents, if the grant funding is approved, “The 40-year-old arena refrigeration system will be replaced with a low charge ammonia system including a condenser, heat reclaim loop, fluid cooler, two compressors and piping which will provide a low charge, efficient and safer system. The heat reclaim will provide approximately 95 per cent low grade heat which will be primarily used for preheating water. The original roof will be replaced with a 24-gauge versa snap metal roof or similar. The original metal ceiling beams will be refurbished by sandblasting the beams and applying one full coat of epoxy primer and two finish coats of an epoxy two component urethane. The handicap access to the arena will be redesigned from a ramp access to a shaft-way vertical platform lift or Elvoron Lu/La type commercial elevator. This will allow larger scooters to access the rink as well as improving the accessibility for all persons with mobility challenges. Replace the end of life manual marquee recreation/community notification system to digital.”

The document also shows that upon grant funding approval, the district will budget “$2.4 million for the entire project. Design, engineering, all soft and any other costs for this project may not exceed 15 per cent of total construction and material costs. Total construction and material costs projected for this project are $2,075,000.”

The budget is being made available to proponents to assist with preparation of proposals (closing date is Jan. 24).

The chosen proponent will provide professional project management services for the planned infrastructure upgrades to the District of Port Hardy Arena complex, including but not limited to:

– Review and assess the available information and finalize the scope of work in consultation with the District of Port Hardy;

– Prepare all tenders, RFP , RFQ documentation;

– Provide Professional management services during the tender, RFP, RFQ process;

– Review and provide the District of Port Hardy with a written recommendation for each tender, RFP, RFQ;

– Prepare all contracts with subcontractors for approval by the District of Port Hardy;

– Manage all subcontractors and contracts;

– Manage, review, authorize in conjunction with the District of Port Hardy all expenditures permitted in the provided budget;

– Manage all project timelines; providing a report to the District at each milestone;

– Follow up with all subcontractors with regards to any deficiencies; ensuring all aspects of the work is acceptable to the District of Port Hardy; and,

– Ensure the completion of all infrastructure upgrades proposed are completed on time and on budget.

The revitalization upgrades will include:

– Design and tender a refrigeration system replacement to include a condenser, glycol heat reclaim loop, fluid cooler, two compressors and required piping;

– Design and tender an integration system between the ice rink and the pool heat reclaim/rejection loops to allow for full building heat reclaim efficiencies and water

Request for Proposals

District of Port Hardy Recreation Revitalization (Arena) Project (January 2, 2020) 15 preheating;

– Make minor modifications to the mechanical room if required;

– Replacement of Arena roof with a 24-gauge versa snap metal roof (galvalume) or similar;

– Sandblast or clean by other means the steel arena interior beams free of previous coating, coat with two-part epoxy mastic primer, two finish coats of two-part urethane top coat that is compatible with the epoxy primer;

– Redesign/remove the narrow, twisting handicap access ramp with a shaft-way vertical platform lift or Elvoron Lu/La type commercial elevator; and,

– Replace the recreation marquee with a digital marquee which will allow staff to make public awareness notification changes remotely.

Adaptations to these upgrades may be considered by the District of Port Hardy as the project proceeds and subcontractors submit proposals.

– with file from District of Port Hardy

