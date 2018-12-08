Upset student causes safety plan to be enacted at Island Elementary School

Child’s behaviour results in students being held in classrooms until order restored

Chemainus Elementary School students remained in their classrooms for more than 45 minutes Friday while the school enacted a Code Red or safety plan to handle a disruptive student.

A parent who asked to remain anonymous said a child was attacking other students and staff members and has a history of violent behaviour.

“There was an incident at the school with a child who was upset and unable to control their emotional state,” confirmed Mike Russell, communications manager for School District 79.

He added principal Brenda Stevenson then enacted a safety plan to ensure the safety of all members of the school.

“During the incident, the principal needed to call the RCMP for guidance and support,” Russell noted. “Upon their arrival, they were able to help de-escalate the situation and ensure the safety of the student, as well as our school community.

“Once the situation was under control, the principal went to each class to debrief the situation. She spoke about how the children were feeling, recognizing that the situation may elicit a variety of emotional responses. She also answered any questions the students had.”

The school brought in extra personnel to help with the debriefing, and provided members of the school community with emotional support. Support remains available to students as needed.

The anonymous parent, in consultation with others, said more drastic measures need to be taken than to continually allow the student back.

“I’m hoping that it will prompt the school district to find a way to not allow this child back into the school so that the school can be safe again.”

Previous story
VIDEO: This B.C. school leads country in vaccine donations to UNICEF

Just Posted

Strong winds expected to hit north, west Vancouver Island: Environment Canada

Environment Canada said southeast winds will reach speeds of 70 to 90 kilometres per hour

Town of Port McNeill hesitates on replacing harbour’s dock and ramp

“The danger is the longer we hold on to awarding the bid, the closer we get to the tourist season”

It’s the last day to vote in B.C.’s referendum on electoral reform

Ballots must now be dropped off in person to meet the deadline of 4:30 p.m.

Property assessments to rise again on Vancouver Island

Some areas could see their assessments spike as much as 20 per cent

Firefighters douse van fire in Storey’s Beach area

Port Hardy Fire Rescue has since put out the van on fire late last evening.

VIDEO: This B.C. school leads country in vaccine donations to UNICEF

Federally funded Kids Boost Immunity uses quizzes to earn vaccinations

Upset student causes safety plan to be enacted at Island Elementary School

Child’s behaviour results in students being held in classrooms until order restored

1 of 2 B.C. men wanted in connection to home invasion, explosives in custody

Cameron Cole is charged with two counts of possessing an improvised explosive device

Judge rules private landowners can’t block public access to B.C. lake

The Nicola Valley ranch’s position was that it owned Stoney Lake and Minnie Lake

Half of Canada’s chinook salmon populations in decline: scientists

Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife In Canada says some are in danger of disappearing

When will we get results on B.C.’s electoral referendum?

Elections BC said it depends on the number of ballots it receives

Flair Airlines flight attendants issue 72-hour strike notice

Union representing 139 flight attendants said notice comes after both sides failed to reach agreement this week

One of B.C.’s major poinsettia producers says business is booming

Hilltop Greenhouses in Saanich grows 100,000 poinsettias a year

Renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma to give free concert in Canadian subway today

Ma will take the stage at 2 p.m., following a multimedia presentation combining music, art and technology

Most Read