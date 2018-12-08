Upset student causes safety plan to be enacted at Island Elementary School

Chemainus Elementary School students remained in their classrooms for more than 45 minutes Friday while the school enacted a Code Red or safety plan to handle a disruptive student.

A parent who asked to remain anonymous said a child was attacking other students and staff members and has a history of violent behaviour.

“There was an incident at the school with a child who was upset and unable to control their emotional state,” confirmed Mike Russell, communications manager for School District 79.

He added principal Brenda Stevenson then enacted a safety plan to ensure the safety of all members of the school.

“During the incident, the principal needed to call the RCMP for guidance and support,” Russell noted. “Upon their arrival, they were able to help de-escalate the situation and ensure the safety of the student, as well as our school community.

“Once the situation was under control, the principal went to each class to debrief the situation. She spoke about how the children were feeling, recognizing that the situation may elicit a variety of emotional responses. She also answered any questions the students had.”

The school brought in extra personnel to help with the debriefing, and provided members of the school community with emotional support. Support remains available to students as needed.

The anonymous parent, in consultation with others, said more drastic measures need to be taken than to continually allow the student back.

“I’m hoping that it will prompt the school district to find a way to not allow this child back into the school so that the school can be safe again.”