UPDATED: Arrest made after van hits pedestrians in Toronto

Police are not saying what is the extent of injuries yet

One person is in custody after multiple pedestrians were hit by a van in north Toronto, police say.

The person arrested is the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident at the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area, said Const. Caroline de Kloet.

She did not provide details on the identity of the driver or any charges that may be pending.

Paramedics are on the scene of the incident treating an unknown number of injuries.

Police were called to the area early Monday afternoon after reports of a van driving up onto the sidewalk, hitting numerous pedestrians then driving away.

A waiter at a nearby cafe says he saw several people injured, including a girl who he said appeared to be in serious condition.

Photos from the scene show paramedics treating several people on the sidewalk, where blood stains can be seen.

Police have shut down the Yonge and Finch intersection and Toronto’s transit agency says it has suspended service on the subway line running through the area.

The Canadian Press

