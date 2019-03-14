David Sidoo, photographed in 2016, ahead of being awarded the Order of B.C. (UBC Thunderbirds photo)

Vancouver businessman accused in U.S. college bribe scam takes leave as CEO

David Sidoo, 59, is taking a temporary leave from his positions at two energy companies

A Vancouver businessman facing fraud charges in connection to the U.S. college admissions scandal has taken leaves from his roles as president and CEO at two national energy companies.

Vancouver-based East West Petroleum said in a news release Thursday that David Sidoo is “taking a leave of absence” in light of legal proceedings he is facing over the border.

Advantage Lithium, also based in Vancouver, announced the 59-year-old would be take a temporary leave from that company as well.

Sidoo, who posted a $1-million bail, is expected to appear in a Boston courtroom Friday morning where his legal team said he intends to plead not guilty.

Sidoo is being accused of paying $200,000 for someone to take the SAT test for his two sons. The alleged cheating got his children into two elite American schools: University of California, Berkeley and Chapman University in Orange, Calif.

Prior to his office jobs, Sidoo was a Canadian Football League player for the BC Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders. His community achievements include receiving the Order of B.C. in 2016.

– With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
