David Sidoo is accused of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in relation to a U.S. college exam scheme. (Flickr)

Vancouver businessman to plead not guilty in U.S. college exams scandal

David Sidoo is charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud

A Vancouver private school has concluded its investigation after an indictment alleged that businessman David Sidoo paid someone to take a high school graduation exam on behalf of his oldest son in 2012.

Sidoo was charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in Massachusetts as part of a prosecution by United States authorities of an alleged college admissions scam involving dozens of accused people.

READ MORE: Vancouver businessman among those charged in U.S. college exam scandal

The indictment released Tuesday alleged Sidoo paid $200,000 in total for someone to take the SAT on behalf of both his sons, and that he also paid an undisclosed amount for someone to fly to Vancouver and take the high school exam.

St. George’s School says a review of its records from 2012 indicates no school or provincial exams were written at the school by the student in question on or around the date referenced by the indictment.

Sidoo is CEO of Advantage Lithium and a former Canadian Football League player for the B.C. Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders who is also known for his philanthropic causes in the province.

Sidoo’s legal team also released a statement on Wednesday saying he intends to plead not guilty at a court appearance in Boston on Friday.

“David Sidoo’s children have not been accused of any impropriety and have achieved great accomplishments in their own right,” the statement adds.

“We urge the media to recognize that Mr. Sidoo is presumed innocent and that he intends to appear in court Friday, plead not guilty, and exercise his right to defend himself against the current accusation.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Modesty is important:’ B.C. trustee’s new dress code moves ahead despite opposition

Just Posted

Teenager dies in workplace accident off the coast of Port Hardy

National champion BMXer from Nanaimo died Sunday, March 10

MLA Claire Trevena welcomes funding for school upgrades

“For 16 years, the BC Liberals cut funding for our school districts”

MP Rachel Blaney hopes DFO listens to locals about Chinook fishery issue

“I implore you and your Ministry to be thorough in your consultation”

Iron Chisel ready to compete again at CFI Fitness in Port McNeill

“This whole thing is a pre-lim, we’re getting ready for a competition in Victoria on May 4”

North Island Atom Eagles push Sooke Thunderbirds to sudden death overtime in playoff final

Despite the odds stacked against them, the Eagles more than exceeded expectations.

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

Vancouver wins ‘government waste’ award with email-a-tree program

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation also targeted the spending scandal at the B.C. Legislature

Old Hillcrest Chinese Cemetery receives financial support from Island business leader

The 74-year-old cemetery is a Provincial Historic Site and contains 127 Chinese Canadians

Vancouver Island high school student struck by vehicle dies of injuries

Nanaimo high school, B.C. Coroners Service confirm death of teen struck by vehicle March 6

B.C. becomes first province to allow 12-storey timber buildings

Premier Horgan announced in OK Falls that mass-timber will be allowed on buildings up to 12 storeys

First Nation chiefs call for B.C. to declare state of emergency over opioid crisis

Union of BC Indian Chiefs says the overdose epidemic hits Indigenous people especially hard

Province taking over seniors’ home care in southern B.C.

Contracted services to be run directly by Fraser, Island, Coastal Health

B.C. premier wants to move quickly on Okanagan national park reserve

John Horgan support’s ‘community’s drive to have a national park.’

Nude bungy jumpers stretch annual Vancouver Island event to record heights

More than 100 take the plunge for the BC Schizophrenia Society at WildPlay Nanaimo

Most Read