Discarded cups in a garbage container seen Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Discarded cups in a garbage container seen Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Vancouver city council votes to repeal 25-cent single-use cup fee, effective May 1

Businesses are still encouraged to accept customer’s reusable drinking cups

Businesses in Vancouver will no longer be required to charge a fee for single-use cups as of May 1, a move that reverses a decision by the previous city council.

A statement from the city Tuesday says the 25-cent fee will be repealed along with the requirement for businesses to accept customers’ clean reusable cups.

However, it says businesses are still encouraged to accept reusable drinking cups and offer discounts to customers who bring their own.

The fee took effect at the start of last year as part of a strategy to reduce waste from single-use items.

The city’s statement says staff are to report back to council by the end of the year with recommendations for alternative policies to help reduce single-use cups.

The motion to scrap the fee, put forward by Coun. Rebecca Bligh, says it did not result in a shift in consumer behaviour and came with negative consequences, including “equity impacts” on vulnerable people.

The city says staff will take steps in the coming weeks to inform businesses and other stakeholders of the changes coming May 1.

It says the changes do not affect existing bylaws for single-use shopping bags, straws, utensils and foam containers.

READ MORE: Trio of Calgary kids ask Canadian coffee chain to rethink popular

READ MORE: Starbucks halts use of reusable cups to prevent spread of novel coronavirus

Plastic waste

Previous story
PODCAST: Big Timber is a family affair starring B.C. loggers
Next story
Autopsy confirms missing Kamloops woman’s death was a homicide

Just Posted

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh (left) tours the Campbell River Food Bank with North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney during Singh’s visit to the riding on Jan. 23. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
North Island-Powell River MP has high and low points in 2023 Federal Budget

Saanich North and the Islands MLA Adam Olsen Monday (March 27) said he remains concerned about funding for the Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET), which supports economic development on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. (Black Press Media file photo)
Critics fear B.C. poised to freeze $300 million Vancouver Island development fund

Rumours are swirling on social media about a possible McDonald’s being opened in Port Hardy at the old Shell gas station site that was recently demolished. (Megyn Williams photo)
Application submitted to the district for a McDonald’s in Port Hardy

Surfrider Pacific Rim’s Alys Hoyland, front, Amorita Adair, and Laurie Hannah are stoked about swapping out the foam on Tofino’s First Street dock with more eco-friendly air-filled floats in 2021. (Nora O’Malley photo)
North Island MP wants to ban polystyrene to keep foams out of oceans