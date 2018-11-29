Vancouver garden where hungry otter gobbled expensive koi set to reopen

The two remaining adult koi and 344 juveniles were removed on Tuesday

A tranquil garden in Vancouver where a crafty otter has devoured about 10 expensive koi is set to reopen this morning.

Dr. Sun-Yat Sen Classical Chinese Garden closed last Friday after the river otter moved into a pond and began feasting on the carp.

RELATED: Staff relocating koi away from hungry otter at Vancouver Chinese garden

The city’s park board says garden staff lowered the water level on Tuesday and removed the two remaining adult koi and 344 juveniles.

The fish were transferred to Vancouver Aquarium for safekeeping, joining a third adult koi that was removed Saturday.

The park board says the otter first moved into the garden on Nov. 17 but has not been seen in a few days.

RELATED: Team Otter vs. Team Koi: People pick sides as otter evades capture at Vancouver garden

It says staff will refill the pond with water and modify the garden’s entrance and exits to deter future otter visits.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada sanctions Saudis linked to Khashoggi killing
Next story
Ukraine urges NATO to deploy ships amid standoff with Russia

Just Posted

WFP’s Englewood operation to reopen in March following four-month winter closure

“The four-month window I don’t think is unusual,” due to weather constraints says WFP’s chief forester

Vancouver Island communities top voter participation in electoral referendum

Parksville-Qualicum, Saanich North and the Islands, Oak Bay-Gordon Head cast most ballots

Commercial fishing is Canada’s most dangerous job, report states

Senate Committee on Fisheries and Oceans gives recommendations to improve safety for fish harvesters

Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce clears the smoke on cannabis companies

Luke Biles talks on the business landscape of cannabis regulation, businesses after legalization.

Kwakiutl First Nation approved for $1.2 million to build six new, on-reserve houses

Kwakiutl First Nation among nearly 30 nations to receive housing funds from the province of BC.

VIDEO: Otter, full on prized fish, escapes as security boosted at Vancouver garden

Otter ate 11 koi. Three remaining koi and more than 300 other fish were moved to the aquarium

Inquest jury makes five recommendations into B.C. RCMP spokesman’s death

All five recommendations into Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre’s death involve mental health

Two girls forced to cover up with jerseys at B.C. elementary school

Parents at the South Surrey school are questioning actions taken by staff, which included a ‘discussion’ about appropriate dress code

Municipal flag ranking project sparks controversy in Tofino

Artist Roy Henry Vickers claims he never gave district permission to use the image.

Deck the halls, not your head: How to safely use a ladder

WorkSafeBC has plenty of tips when decorating your home for the holidays

Dog banned from B.C. dog park for ‘excessive’ barking, running

John Levesque, 67, and his dog Cameron, were banned from the Uplands Dog Off-leash Park in Langley.

DOMESTIC SILENCE: Parents of Surrey gangsters won’t speak up

There’s blatant obstruction of police investigations but other cases just make you scratch your head

B.C. drug users fight stigma through new video series

The multi-part series from ANKORS is meant to align with the goals of the Nelson Fentanyl Task Force

VIDEO: High security at Chinese VIP gambler’s rural B.C. compound

Reportedly millions of dollars worth of luxury vehicles, art and weapons at 11-acre property

Most Read