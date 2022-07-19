The Bank of Montreal branch at the corner of Shelbourne and Pear streets in Saanich has reopened. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

The Bank of Montreal branch at the corner of Shelbourne and Pear streets in Saanich has reopened. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Vancouver Island BMO branch opens for first time since deadly shootout

Saanich bank reopens after being closed for three weeks during investigation

The Shelbourne and Pear streets branch of the Bank of Montreal reopened Tuesday morning (July 19) for the first time since the fatal heist last month.

The bank remained closed following an apparent robbery attempt June 28 that left two suspects dead and six members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team – three each from the Saanich and Victoria police departments – injured from gunshot wounds.

As a gesture of appreciation to those officers, BMO Bank of Montreal made a donation to the Saanich and Victoria Police Association.

