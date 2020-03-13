Campbell River’s Keith Notter has claimed the Guaranteed $1 million prize from the March 11 Lotto 6/49 draw on behalf of his coffee group, who all chip in for tickets every week. Photo courtesy BCLC

Vancouver Island ‘coffee group’ wins $1-million 6/49 prize

Seven retirees who meet weekly for coffee will share windfall from Tuesday night’s draw

In their retired lives, Campbell River’s Keith Notter and his friends meet for coffee once a week to talk about life and purchase their group play lottery tickets for the week.

And after winning Wednesday’s Guaranteed Prize of $1 million in the Lotto 6/49 draw, they have a lot more money for coffees.

The seven men met 30 years ago when they worked together at a local mine, but their friendship truly blossomed when they retired and began their coffee get-togethers.

“We’ve been getting together every Wednesday the last four years,” says Notter, who purchased the winning ticket at Merecroft Village.

Everyone in the group chips in every week and they buy tickets for the Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max draws.

They have no idea what they’re going to do with the money now that they’ve actually hit it big, though.

“This is the first time we’ve ever won anything this big. We never made any plans because we never believed we would win.”

The group of close friends does intend to continue having coffee together every Wednesday, and will keep playing the lottery together.

They do say, however, that they won’t be accepting a sudden influx of new members.

“We’re not letting anyone join our group,” joked one of the group members.

RELATED: Million dollar ticket purchased in Campbell River

RELATED: Port Hardy ‘Set for Life’ winner purchased ticket in Campbell River


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency in U.S.
Next story
Retired B.C. doctors standing by to help with coronavirus response

Just Posted

Lions Club removes one pickleball court from Port Hardy Civic Centre, claiming damaged property

‘We’re beginning to feel like the Lions people hate us and we’re not sure why’

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

Port Hardy Reigns volleyball program continues to grow with 18 players this season

‘This season we’ve really been focusing on respect, attitude, love for the game, that sort of thing’

‘Spacecapades’ ice carnival takes over Chilton Arena in Port McNeill

Every two years, the figure skating club puts on an ice carnival.

First COVID-19 case reported on Vancouver Island

Three latest COVID-19 cases are related to travel from Egypt

Canada will ban cruise ships with over 500 people from docking until July

Government also planning to restrict airports that can accept international flights

Vancouver Island ‘coffee group’ wins $1-million 6/49 prize

Seven retirees who meet weekly for coffee will share windfall from Tuesday night’s draw

COVID-19: Victoria gets testing clinic; more to come across Island Health

Patients must be referred by their primary care provider or an 811 nurse

B.C. calls on Trudeau to tighten border crossings for COVID-19

John Horgan asks for ferry passengers to stay in their cars

Study led by B.C. prof finds 8% of school-age children have thought about or attempted suicide

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Tyson’s Thoughts: Stop fighting already, work together to fix the problem

I understand the pickleball players damaged some equipment, but come on, guys. Let it go.

Retired B.C. doctors standing by to help with coronavirus response

College calls on physician retirees to activate their licences

BC Hydro launches payment assistance program for those impacted by COVID-19

The utility is also closing walk-in customer service locations

Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency in U.S.

He said the emergency would open up $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak

Most Read