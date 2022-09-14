WorkSafeBC has issued fines to two Greater Victoria companies after safety violations were discovered. (Google Street View image)

Vancouver Island companies fined for high-risk safety violations

WorkSafeBC issued administrative penalties for confined space, elevated work area violations

Two Greater Victoria companies received fines in August from WorkSafeBC for high-risk violations.

Point Hope Maritime Ltd. of Victoria was issued an administrative penalty of $84,999.31 on Aug. 2 for a confined space incident which seriously injured a worker.

WorkSafe visited the company’s dry dock following the incident where the worker had been pressure washing inside a bay of a ferry and was found disoriented after a suspected fall.

Investigators determined there were multiple deficiencies in the company’s confined space entry program and issued a stop-work order. Deficiencies included a failure to conduct an adequate hazard assessment and develop written procedures based on that assessment, both repeat violations, according to a news release.

The company also failed to conduct pre-entry testing and inspections, conduct additional testing in a moderate hazard atmosphere, failed to ensure workers were properly trained in confined space hazards and procedures, failed to ensure there was a way for workers to contact a standby person from inside the confined space, and generally failed to ensure the health and safety of workers.

Verity Construction Ltd./Verity Developments of Langford was issued an administrative penalty of $122,403 on Aug. 11.

WorkSafe inspected the company’s construction site and saw a scaffold tower being used by workers to access the sixth level. No guardrails were in place and a stop-use order was issued for the scaffolding.

The company failed to ensure elevated work areas had hand or guardrails installed, a repeated and high-risk violation, according to the release.

