A group of Cowichan dog professionals has teamed up to help international organization Breaking the Chains raise funds to support dogs caught up in the war in Ukraine. (Breaking the Chains photo)

A group of Cowichan dog professionals has teamed up to help international organization Breaking the Chains raise funds to support dogs caught up in the war in Ukraine. (Breaking the Chains photo)

Vancouver Island dog professionals team up to help dogs flee Ukraine war

Fundraiser for Breaking the Chains organization

A group of Vancouver Island dog professionals has teamed up to help international organization Breaking the Chains raise funds to support dogs caught up in the war in Ukraine.

Members from Cowichan’s Camp K9 Farm Retreat, Come Over Rover, K9 Trekkers, Moto-vated Dog Training, and Pawsitive Strides have all pitched in to present an online auction.

Auction items include everything from treats to technology and more.

Bidding is open until Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at https://app.galabid.com/dollarsfordogs/items

“Breaking The Chains International specializes in extracting animals of all type and sizes to safety from dangerous and arduous conditions in Ukraine,” said Nadege Courtin, head of operations and vice president of Breaking the Chains France. “We’ve removed over 6,000 animals from the conflict areas to safety, often working along side of great people and organizations.”

Moto-vated Dog Training’s Shawna Gower said animals are being abandoned, rescue shelters in Ukraine and the surrounding areas are overwhelmed and Cowichan dog professionals want to send support their way.

“As compassionate animal lovers we joined together to create awareness and raise funds for this cause and give the Cowichan Valley an opportunity to show their support too,” Gower noted. “We are accepting bottle/can donations from our community and local businesses have generously donated items for our silent auction.”

Empties can be dropped off Nov. 26 during a meet and great from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Moto-vated Dog Training at 5280 Polkey Rd. in Duncan.

cowichan valleyDogsUkraine

 

A group of Cowichan dog professionals has teamed up to help international organization Breaking the Chains raise funds to support dogs caught up in the war in Ukraine. (Breaking the Chains photo)

A group of Cowichan dog professionals has teamed up to help international organization Breaking the Chains raise funds to support dogs caught up in the war in Ukraine. (Breaking the Chains photo)

Previous story
Front-loaded, cold and snowy winter ahead, Weather Network forecast suggests
Next story
Claims Surrey RCMP not locally accountable are ‘unfounded’ and ‘laughable,’ Edwards tells council

Just Posted

Port Hardy saw heavy snow and strong winds on Tuesday. Photo by Tyson Whitney/North Island Gazette
Power out for over 1,000 in Port Hardy

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney wants large grocery store corporations to “pay what they owe.” (Stock photo)
North Island-Powell River MP wants to ‘make huge corporations pay’

Snow falling on Highway 1 at Malahat Summit in 2020.Winter driving conditions are on the way with snow and wind forecast for south, inland, east and north Vancouver Island from Tuesday morning through Wednesday (Nov. 30). (DriveBC/File)
Shift into winter: Snow, wind warnings issued for most of Vancouver Island

District of Port Hardy municipal signage. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Minor Hockey sends request to Port Hardy council to change colour of netting at arena