Amy Worth with the Nanaimo Youth Services Association demonstrates how participants will sleep during the organization’s ‘Roughing It’ event at Harewood Centennial Park on Sept. 23. (Mandy Moraes/News Bulletin)

Amy Worth with the Nanaimo Youth Services Association demonstrates how participants will sleep during the organization’s ‘Roughing It’ event at Harewood Centennial Park on Sept. 23. (Mandy Moraes/News Bulletin)

Vancouver Island event challenges people to ‘Rough It’ for youth homelessness

‘Roughing It’ outdoor overnight event to be held at Harewood Centennial Park Sept. 23-24

A fundraising campaign invites the public to “spend the night on the street” and experience what more than 100 youths in Nanaimo face every day.

Nanaimo Youth Services Association’s Roughing It event will be held at the city’s Harewood Centennial Park on Sept. 23-24, starting at 6 p.m. and ending the following morning at 7:30 a.m.

The figure of more than 100 youths experiencing homelessness came from a point-in-time homeless count held in Nanaimo in 2020, with youths considered to be those between the ages of 13-24.

“The purpose of the event is to create awareness around Nanaimo’s large youth homeless population – or the unhoused youth of Nanaimo,” said Amy Worth, director of development and communications for NYSA. “[And] to have everyone assemble at a safe site where we can address the difference between youth homeless and adult homelessness.”

The association’s overall goal for Roughing It is to raise $50,000 for an additional residential building. Worth said there are currently 36 youths housed through NYSA, with many more waitlisted.

“So, for us, the demand is there.”

She added that while two residential buildings exist already, ideally NYSA would like to develop dormitory-style housing that offers life skills training such as cooking classes.

For Roughing It, participants are asked to bring a sleeping bag as well as warm clothes and water. They are, however, asked to leave tents at home since the location of the park’s covered lacrosse box will be locked and secured with three posted security guards.

Each participant will be given one of three meals to be determined via a random draw; 64 per cent will receive rice and water; 26 per cent will receive beans, salad, rice and a drink; and 10 per cent will receive a full catered meal.

“These numbers are to illustrate that some of us face greater challenges than others, and that inequality can bring about hunger,” Worth said, although added that additional food items can be purchased at the event.

As part of the scheduled activities, activist Joe Roberts, who pushed a shopping cart across Canada in 2017 to also raise awareness and money for youth homeless prevention, will speak.

Since space is limited, those interested in Roughing It will needed to register online at www.nysa.bc.ca/roughingit.

READ MORE: Nanaimo Youth Services Association clients go on a roll thanks to Bikes for Kids


mandy.moraes@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and DonationsHomelessness

Previous story
Elections BC issues reminder on expense, ad rules ahead of campaign period start date
Next story
UPDATE: RCMP seek witness after man goes missing on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

The owner of Campbell River’s Comfort Inn and manger of its neighbour, the Berwick seniors complex, say unruly behaviour downtown is having significant impact ontheir businesses. Photo contributed
Unruly behaviour in downtown Campbell River has escalated to a different level: Mayor Andy Adams

Apprentice carver Rey Dickie and master carver Stan Hunt stand next to the log that will be carved into a monument to remember Indigenous children who died at residential schools. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
North Island carvers creating monument to children found in unmarked graves

Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Centre executive director Elizabeth Aman-Hume opened the 50th anniversary barbecue with a welcoming speech. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy chamber celebrates 50th anniversary with speeches and a barbecue fundraiser

Tourists stand outside of Westminster Place in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, will lay in state at Westminster Palace from Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Markus Schreiber
Schools, Crown Corps. to close as Horgan declares Sept. 19 a holiday to mourn the queen