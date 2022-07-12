Central Saanich Fire is warning motorists about discarding cigarettes from their vehicles as they can cause rapidly spreading fires as was the case two years along Highway 17. (Central Saanich Fire/Twitter)

Central Saanich Fire is warning motorists about discarding cigarettes from their vehicles as they can cause rapidly spreading fires as was the case two years along Highway 17. (Central Saanich Fire/Twitter)

Vancouver Island firefighters warn motorists about carelessly butting out

Outdoor fires caused by discard cigarettes continue to cause economic damage

A Vancouver Island fire department is reminding the public that it does not take much to cause a grass or bush fire, especially with dry weather in the coming days.

Central Saanich Fire has issued a warning in the wake of a recent study.

According to the 2019 study published by the University of Fraser Valley, drawing on Canada’s National Fire Information Database (NFID) and other sources, cigarettes were the primary cause of fires in B.C. and Alberta, the only two provinces that reported on cigarettes as an ignition source.

About 11 per cent of outdoor fires were caused by smoker’s materials from 2012 to 2015, based on available NFID data, with the overall number of outdoor fires, and those caused by smoker’s materials, declining. British Columbia, however, remains the notable exception due to a spike in wildfires in 2015, it reads.

RELATED: Vehicle access remains for LAU,WELNEW/John Dean Park in North Saanich

“Although there has been an overall decrease in actual numbers of smoking materials-related fires, there is still work to be done to reduce smoking materials as a cause of fires across the country, as evidenced by their significant casualty and economic toll,” it reads.

The report notes that residential smoking material fires caused approximately 85 injuries and 16 deaths each year across Ontario, B.C., Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan (representing 70 per cent of Canada’s population).

“As well, more than $1.5 million in economic losses from outdoor smoking fires were reported to the NFID from 2012-2015, with B.C. reporting the highest loss (more than $1 million in 2012),” it reads.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich Peninsula

Previous story
Notorious Hells Angel Maurice (Mom) Boucher, jailed for killing 2 prison guards, dies
Next story
Prince George cop shoots arrestee during altercation at detachment

Just Posted

North Island NDP MLA Michele Babchuk. (Photo supplied)
People in the North Island will benefit from new emergency operations centre funding

Gwa’sala-’Nakwaxda’xw First Nation’s groundbreaking ceremony for the Gukwdzi (Bighouse) project on the Tsulquate Reserve. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
North Island First Nation breaks ground on Bighouse, signs historic Memorandum of Understanding

Mia and Summer Lambert. (Photo credit Heather Wade)
Port McNeill sisters heading to Prince George for the 2022 BC Summer Games in Dressage

A young southern resident killer whale (left), shown in a handout photo, spotted swimming in the waters off the west side of Vancouver Island now has a name. The Center for Whale Research based in Washington state says it has dubbed the latest addition to K Pod as K45 after staff spotted it in a tight group with other family members northeast of Race Rocks on Saturday. CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Centre for Whale Research
Researchers name newest baby orca spotted off Vancouver Island