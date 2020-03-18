Gas prices have dropped on Vancouver Island amid the coronavirus pandemic. (CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)

Vancouver Island gas prices drop amid COVID-19 pandemic

GasBuddy says decreased demand for oil lowering worldwide gas prices

The coronavirus pandemic could be linked to declining gas prices, according to GasBuddy.

As of Wednesday, Victoria’s price at the pumps is 121.3 cents per litre on average, down 14.6 cents from last week’s average and 21.4 cents from last month’s.

The cheapest gas in Greater Victoria can be purchased at the Langford Costco, where drivers can fuel up for 109.9 cents per litre.

Similar – although less dramatic – price drops can be seen in Nanaimo, where the average price is 129.9 cents per litre, down seven cents from last week and 10 cents from last month.

READ ALSO: Victoria gas prices second highest amongst B.C. cities

Duncan has also seen a drop in prices. The ticking average there is 115.9 cents per litre, a five-cent drop from Tuesday, a 16-cent drop from last week’s average of 131.9 cents per litre. Duncan gas is also down 22 cents from last month’s average of 137.9 cents per litre.

In a news release published Tuesday, GasBuddy says seasonal trends for U.S. gas – which typically see an uptick in prices through spring – are different in 2020. Gas prices are declining, likely because the demand for oil has dropped with countries around the world locked down – limiting flights, car trips and overall movement.

GasBuddy predicts that demand for oil will be at “multi-decade lows for the better part of 2020” resulting in some of the lowest prices consumers have experienced for some time.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria sees highest gas prices in the country

GasBuddy is a travel and navigation app providing updated data and prices across North America. The app covers 150,000 gas stations across the continent.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Gas prices

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus
Next story
COVID-19: Skip doc, see pharmacist for renewals

Just Posted

Local cases should not affect response – North Island officials

Does not matter how many cases are in area

Part 1: Port McNeill assessed for growth opportunities

A summation of experiences was given in an hour and a half presentation at the Gate House Theatre.

UPDATED: Visitor restrictions in place at Island Health facilities in response to pandemic

Effective immediately, no visitor who is unwell may visit any Island Health facility

North Island Bantam Eagles season ends early due to coronavirus outbreak shutting down hockey across Canada

The reaction from the team was ‘this really sucks, but we get it’

New Logistics Depot to be built in Port Hardy by Canadian Coast Guard

The Logistics Depot will be built on Jensen Cove Road and included a waterfront walkway.

Daughter of man at B.C. care home hit by COVID-19 says loneliness is a big issue

Lynn Valley Care Centre has seen six of B.C.’s seven coronavirus-related deaths

Trudeau promises $82B in economic supports in COVID-19 fight

The money will come through a combination of direct supports for workers and businesses and tax deferrals

COVID-19: Tofino asks visitors to postpone trips, return home

“For now, please enjoy Tofino vicariously through images and your memories of past visits.”

Canada Post not stopping amid COVID-19, but changes made to package delivery

Signatures no longer requested for any at-door deliveries to eliminate need for scanners

Hoarding hurts the vulnerable, Cowichan Valley heart patient says

Grocery chains doing their best to keep up with demand

Business survey could help mitigate impacts of COVID-19 across B.C.

Deadline is March 18 at 6 p.m. for business owners to share feedback with the government and more

COVID-19: Skip doc, see pharmacist for renewals

B.C. pharmacists authorized to issue prescription renewals and emergency refills

Vancouver Island gas prices drop amid COVID-19 pandemic

GasBuddy says decreased demand for oil lowering worldwide gas prices

Here’s how to talk to your kids about COVID-19

B.C. child psychologist gives advice on speaking to children about ongoing health emergency

Most Read