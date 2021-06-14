Vancouver Island Good Samaritan’s truck stolen in nasty trick

‘Try to be a Good Samaritan and my $20,000 truck gets stolen right under my nose’

A Cowichan Bay man was just trying to do the right thing on Monday morning, but ended up having his truck stolen in a nasty scheme.

Darren Campbell reported on Facebook that he was on his way home from work at 5:20 a.m. when he stopped to check on a vehicle in the ditch in front of the Wessex Inn (1846 Cowichan Bay Rd.) with its lights flashing and horn going off. Thinking the worst, he put his hazard lights on and ran over to the car.

That’s when he heard his truck start up again and turned around to see someone in the driver’s seat wearing a black mask. The thief then sped off with his truck.

“If I had any luck it would be all bad luck,” Campbell wrote. “Like are you kidding me? Try to be a Good Samaritan and my $20,000 truck gets stolen right under my nose.”

Campbell’s truck is a 2006 Dodge Cummings Laramie, licence plate JW3586.

