Vancouver Island homeowner douses blaze with garden hose

The aftermath of the structure fire in Qualicum Beach on June 30. (Qualicum Beach Fire Department photo)

A structure fire in Qualicum Beach early Tuesday morning (June 30) resulted in relatively minor damage due to quick action from the homeowner, according to the Qualicum Beach fire department.

Crews were called to a garage at approximately 9 a.m., but the blaze had been extinguished by the time they arrived.

“Members performed overhaul to ensure there was no fire extension in the attic or any hot spots leftover that could possibly re-ignite,” read a social media post from the department.

Deputy fire chief Peter Cornell said the homeowner was notified by a neighbour that his garage was on fire.

“He grabbed his garden house from the exterior and added enough water to it to actually get it under control and knock it down before we arrived,” he said. “We’re not recommending that every homeowner goes into their house with a garden hose and puts a fire out, but he was outside enough in a safe spot to be able to add water and get it in check that fast.”

Cornell said there was no damage to neighbouring properties.

— NEWS staff

