Vancouver Island lottery players win $1 million and $500,000 in Lotto Max draw

No one won the $70-million jackpot, but two lotto players on Vancouver Island won big paydays nevertheless.
A ticket sold in Nanaimo won $500,000 in Tuesday’s record-breaking draw, while a ticket sold in Campbell River won $1 million.
The jackpot for the next draw on Friday, June 18, will remain at an estimated $70 million, with 70 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.
“Seven weeks, millions of players and unprecedented lottery excitement,” noted B.C. Lottery Corporation in a press release leading up to Tuesday’s draw.
