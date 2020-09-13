Vancouver Island Lotto 6/49 ticket worth big bucks

Someone who purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket in the Comox Valley for the Saturday, Sept. 12 draw has reason to smile.

According to the British Columbia Lottery Corporation official website, playnow.com, a ticket worth $76,197.70 for matching five of the six numbers, plus the bonus number, was purchased in Comox.

The numbers for the Sept. 12 Lotto 6/49 were 5, 13, 19, 37, 42 and 45. The bonus number was 40.

The Comox ticket was one of four tickets to split the 5/6 + bonus prize pool, along with a ticket purchased in Port Coquitlam, one in Ontario, and one in Quebec.

The jackpot of $18,243,990.50, for matching all six numbers, was won by a single ticket purchased in the Maritimes.

terry.farrell@blackpress.ca

