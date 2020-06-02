Vancouver Island Major Crime Unit is investigating an incident on Salt Spring Island. (Google Maps)

Vancouver Island Major Crime Unit investigating incident on Salt Spring Island

RCMP say there is no threat to the public

Vancouver Island Major Crimes Unit is investigating an incident on Salt Spring Island.

According to Cpl. Chris Manseau, media relations for BC RCMP, the incident happened last night. There is no threat to the public at this time.

BC Coroner Service has confirmed they are investigating the incident as well.

More to come…


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Love flourishes at Peace Arch Park, but COVID-19 concerns loom
Next story
Feds continue to add to COVID-19 supply stores to meet future demand

Just Posted

Port McNeill curling club will be getting a brand new paint job, thanks to residents

‘The generosity of this community never ceases to amaze me!’

Vancouver Island grizzlies: moving in, or just passing through?

Lack of data makes seeming increase in grizzly sightings on the North Island an open question

VIDEO: A young Vancouver Island black bear takes weekend nap in eagle tree

Videos captured by Terry Eissfeldt shows the bear arriving Saturday night and sleeping in on Sunday

North Island students are back in class, sitting six-feet apart

School District 85 schools reopened June 1 for students who want to come in person

Universal basic income is a good thing

‘I’ve always loved change, so I’m rooting for a different way of life altogether’

VIDEO: A young Vancouver Island black bear takes weekend nap in eagle tree

Videos captured by Terry Eissfeldt shows the bear arriving Saturday night and sleeping in on Sunday

Vancouver Island Major Crime Unit investigating incident on Salt Spring Island

RCMP say there is no threat to the public

Summer tubing ban on Cowichan River lifted

The Tube Shack opening on June 27

Island Health creates executive position dedicated to Indigenous health

Dawn Thomas starting new role this week

North Island College students printing safety gear

Industrial automation students use program smarts to help others

NDP getting COVID-19 wage subsidy ‘indirectly,’ B.C. Liberal leader says

B.C. NDP says Andrew Wilkinson is wrong about federal link

Parent, superintendent, trustee report smooth return to classrooms in B.C.

The biggest challenge is convincing families that it’s safe, some say

B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

One senior has died in long-term care over past 48 hours

COVID-19 birthday drive-by celebrations snuffed out in Island community

Bylaw officer visit with threats of a fine mean parade trucks taken off the road

Most Read