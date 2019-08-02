Nanaimo RCMP have arrested a Port Alberni man, Stephen Bradley Ewing, and he has been formally charged with three counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm. (Photo submitted)

Vancouver Island man charged with sexual assaults involving sex trade workers

Port Alberni man arrested in connection with crimes that happened in Nanaimo

An RCMP investigation into sexual assaults involving women involved in the Nanaimo sex trade has led to the arrest of a Port Alberni man.

According to police, Stephen Bradley Ewing, 40, was arrested by Nanaimo RCMP on Thursday on an outstanding warrant and taken into custody.

Ewing has been formally charged with three counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm, from incidents alleged to have occurred between March and October of last year.

Ewing appeared before a provincial court judge in Nanaimo on Thursday and was released on $50,000 bail and a number of conditions he must abide by. His next court date is Sept. 10.

“We strongly believe there are people in our community and possibly throughout central Vancouver Island that may have information which will further this investigation,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in a press release. “For that reason, we are releasing a picture of the accused in hope that it will lead to further tips.”

Anyone with information on the alleged incidents or other unreported incidents is asked to contact Const. Mike Baylin of the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

