This horse was recently ‘parked’ outside the BC Liquor Store at Wembley Mall in Parksville. — Dawn Topolnicki photo

BC man ‘parks’ horse during liquor store pit stop

As long as animal wasn’t jaywalking, no problem, says Parksville official

Parksville is a small neigh-bourhood.

You don’t see horsing around in the city. But when someone ponies up an unusual situation, people are quick to whinny about it.

Dawn Topolnicki moved to Parksville a year ago to escape the stressful hustle and bustle of the big city. She said she has savoured the smalltown atmosphere of Parksville. That feeling was reinforced recently as it had her heart galloping at full throttle.

“It sure hit home when visiting the local liquor store,” Topolnicki said. “I came upon a singing cowboy riding this lovely horse. He parked the horse in an [accessible] spot and made his way into the store. The universe was telling me that we were not in the big city anymore.”

But it did raise the question of whether the steed was illegally parked or not.

According to the City of Parksville, it is not illegal as there is no law on animals parked in an accessible parking space.

“No bylaw so no ticket, no enforcement.” said Deb Tardiff, the city’s manager of communications. “Having said that, if the [unidentified] owner of the horse should choose to take their purchase from Wembley Mall to the Parksville Community Park for a gallop on the beach, there would be enforcement because the city’s bylaw does not allow horses on the beach… assuming we can catch them. There is no fine, just prohibition.”

Tardiff said she’s learned from the city’s bylaw compliance officer that it is also illegal for a horse to jaywalk.

“They must cross at an actual crossing or intersection,” she quipped. “The fine for this and for not being properly tethered would be $50.”

Previous story
In pre-election budget, Liberals boost infrastructure cash to cities, broadband

Just Posted

Suspicious fire in Alert Bay burns two homes, spreads to nearby bush

Police say underage suspects have been identified

VIDEO: North Island Bantam Eagles tie Dawson Creek Canucks in front of massive hometown crowd in Port Hardy

The Tier 3 Bantam Championships continued in style last night at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena.

Tri-Port Midget Wild finish season with gold medal performance

The other teams were no match for the Tri-Port girls.

Chief Administrative Officer officially appointed in Port McNeill

“Pete brings with him 17 years of municipal experience.”

Port Hardy RCMP’s 2018 fourth quarter crime stats are in

Port Hardy RCMP Staff Sgt. Wes Olsen spoke to Port Hardy council March 12.

Five highlights in the 2019 federal budget

Latest budget includes a sprinkling of money for voters across a wide spectrum

BC man ‘parks’ horse during liquor store pit stop

As long as animal wasn’t jaywalking, no problem, says Parksville official

’Full worm super moon’ to illuminate B.C. skies on first day of spring

Spring has sprung, a moon named in honour of thawing soil marks final super moon until 2020

Police lock down part of Armstrong after ‘live grenade’ discovered

An ordnance believed to be a grenade found on Smith Drive between Dairy Queen and Anchor Inn Pub

Dutch police question new suspect in deadly tram shooting

Police are looking for additional suspects in the shooting

Starbucks to test recyclable cups, redesign stores in B.C., U.S. cities

The company also said it plans to redesign its stores as it adapts to increasing mobile pick-up and delivery orders

In pre-election budget, Liberals boost infrastructure cash to cities, broadband

The budget document says the Liberals have approved more than 33,000 projects, worth about $19.9 billion in federal financing

‘That’s a load of crap’: Dog poop conspiracy spreads in White Rock

Allegation picked up steam through a Facebook page run by a city councillor

Vancouver Island cougar might have been shot with bow-and-arrow

Conservation officer service looking for animal near Port Alice

Most Read