Giordano Corlazzoli wrapped up his 500 km run from Port Hardy to Victoria on Sunday. (File submitted/Giordano Corlazzoli)

Vancouver Island man runs 500 km for anti-trophy hunting campaign

The 13-day run saw Giordano Corlazzoli run nearly a marathon a day

A Ucluelet resident said he was a little unprepared, but just went for it when he set off to run more than 500 kilometres down Vancouver Island.

“I’d never even run a marathon before,” said Giordano Corlazzoli. “I knew I didn’t have enough training to be prepared for the mileage I wanted to do … but, I figured running the first half was training for the second half.”

On Sunday Corlazzoli wrapped up his two-week run from Port Hardy to Victoria.

“It was all mind over matter, and just fundraising for a good cause,” he said.

Corlazzoli did the run to fundraise for the “Safeguard Coastal Carnivores” campaign, endorsed by the Raincoast Conservation Foundation. The cause buys hunting tags in the Great Bear Rainforest to prevent commercial hunters from being able to hunt bears. He was able to raise more than $5,800.

“If you can’t beat ‘em, you buy ‘em,” Corlazzoli said.

Corlazzoli ran 40 km per day for 13 days straight, taking as many back roads as possible to avoid highways. He had the support of his parents, sister and friends as they followed him down the Island in an RV, and even cycled alongside him.

He said every morning was a bit of a struggle as he realized he had another 40 km to run.

“It was tough, but I’d wake up in the morning and stretch my legs and see that they still work,” he said. “I was surprised how good my legs felt, and I was fortunate not to have any major injuries.”

Now that the run has finished Corlazzoli will take a bit of a break, but said he’s interested in going again in the future – though maybe this time with a bit more training.

