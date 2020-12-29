Vancouver Island mayors and BC Salmon Farmers Association board members have asked federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan to outline a recovery plan for North Island communities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Vancouver Island mayors and BC Salmon Farmers Association board members have asked federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan to outline a recovery plan for North Island communities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Federal politicians asked for a recovery plan for Vancouver Island communities after salmon farming decision

Concerns have been addressed to federal fisheries minister Jordan and North Island-Powell River MP Blaney

North Vancouver Island mayors and aquaculture industry experts sent a letter to Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan on Dec. 29, asking about recovery plans for communities affected by the decision to phase out 19 Discovery Island fish farms.

Signed by the mayors of Campbell River, Gold River, Port Hardy and Port McNeill, along with the board of directors of BC Salmon Farmers Association, Jordan was asked what the federal government is willing to do to help people affected by the decision.

Jordan announced her decision on Dec. 17 to phase out the nearly 20 fish farms by 2022, after consultations with seven First Nations groups.

Fish farm opponents and wild salmon advocates have long called for the removal of pens from Discovery Islands, citing disruptions and salmon health detriments caused by aquaculture operations along a critical migration route for Fraser River sockeye.

READ MORE: Discovery Islands salmon farms on their way out

READ MORE: Canada ‘stole Christmas’ says Vancouver Island’s aquaculture industry

The letter states that the decision to close the farms puts 1,500 jobs at risk and impacts the economic viability of the $1.6-billion salmon farming industry in B.C. It also claims that “responsible farming with a strong regulatory environment does not harm wild salmon.

The four North Island mayors also sent a letter to North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney.

Blaney told Black Press Media that she reached out to industry members and mayors in the region, and has heard their concerns.

“The decision made by Minister Jordan … has caused a lot of fear and uncertainty among many in our communities … I look forward to constructive conversations about next steps with them, industry representatives and workers from our communities.”

DFOFish Farmsvancouverisland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island records 44 new cases over Christmas, one new outbreak

Just Posted

Vancouver Island mayors and BC Salmon Farmers Association board members have asked federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan to outline a recovery plan for North Island communities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Federal politicians asked for a recovery plan for Vancouver Island communities after salmon farming decision

Concerns have been addressed to federal fisheries minister Jordan and North Island-Powell River MP Blaney

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
Vancouver Island records 44 new cases over Christmas, one new outbreak

Dr. Henry asks B.C. to “toast the year to come” quietly, at home

Black Press Media's 2020 photos of the year.
Black Press Media’s best photos of 2020

See the story behind our most impactful images of the year

The Alaska Plaza sinking in Port McNeill. (Jared Towers | Facebook)
Barge sinks, releases diesel at Port McNeill marina Christmas Eve

Environmental response used a boom to contain the diesel spill

Santa Claus can be seen in many places at this time of year. Do you know about the history of Santa? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Christmas to the test

How much do you really know about the iconic Dec. 25 holiday and its traditions?

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 74 COVID deaths over Christmas holiday break; total number of cases tops 50,000

The total number of COVID deaths in B.C. has reached 882

Canada’s Alex Newhook (15) is stopped by Switzerland goalie Noah Patenaude (1) during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada hammers Switzerland 10-0 to stay unbeaten at world junior hockey tourney

Canadians tangle with Finland Thursday in Edmonton

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
B.C. COVID-19 vaccinations reach nearly 12,000 people

Moderna vaccines arrive, remote areas a priority

RiverQuest Charters owner Dave Gunn had no idea he was creating a viral video when he scaled down an embankment with his chainsaw on Dec. 16 to cut away a tree blocking the river. (Screenshot)
Video of hazard tree removal from Cowichan River on Vancouver Island goes viral

Total number of views has surpassed 24 million in just a few weeks.

(Depositphotos.com)
Give your Christmas tree back to the wild by leaving it outside: nature conservancy

The trees can be a great benefit to local wildlife

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains takes questions about his decision to keep secret-ballot votes for union certification, demanded by the B.C. Green Party, B.C. legislature, Nov. 20, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Trade union expansion a key goal for B.C. NDP in 2021

Union-only deals may extend to Massey crossing, others

A Vernon mom was rushed to Vancouver with her unborn child after her water broke two days after Christmas, and 11 weeks too early. (Contributed)
Okanagan mom rushed to Lower Mainland hospital with unborn baby

Just two days after Christmas, Tia’s water broke, but she’s not due until March 20

Avalanche control conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23, brought snow and debris safely down over top of the Lanark show shed on Highway 1 approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Snapshot: Avalanche rolls over snowshed tunnel on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Structure protects Trans-Canada Highway following avalanche control

Firefighters arrive at the scene of a blaze on Grieve Road in North Cowichan on Christmas Day. The BC Coroners Service has confirmed that someone died in the fire. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Fatality confirmed in Christmas Day fire in North Cowichan

BC Coroners Service is investigating death in early-morning blaze

Most Read