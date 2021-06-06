Members of UNIFOR local 3019 walk the picket line at the Myra Falls mine ore loading facility at Tyee Spit in Campbell River June 4. The union walked off the job June 3 after negotiations with mine owner Nyrstar failed to close the gap between the two sides. Photo by AlistaIr Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Vancouver Island mine workers strike for a new contract

Union says it wants to recoup concessions made to help get Myra Falls mine back on its feet

Unionized workers at Nyrstar’s Myra Falls mine walked off the job June 3 in an effort to move contract negotiations along.

“Bargaining just broke down,” said Jim Dixon, UNIFOR national representative Jim Dixon. “We’re too far apart.”

The issue from the union’s point of view is to bring wages back to a level prior to previous contracts negotiated to help the company sell the mine. A closure agreement had been negotiated with the company when the mine was closed in 2015 and then a subsequent agreement was negotiated in 2017 to help the company sell the operation. Those contracts contained a lot of concessions to make the mine more appealing to a buyer.

“And so during all that time, of course, there was no wage increases and in 2017 when we negotiated there was a lot of concessions given to try to make it more appealing to someone to buy it,” Dixon said. “The company assured us they were going to sell it. Anyway, they didn’t end up selling it.”

The company ended up opening the mine, instead, and it had just recently got back up to full production, Dixon said.

RELATED: Myra Falls Mine near Campbell River to resume operations

“So the issues at the bargaining table are to start to address some of the concessions during the term of this agreement and start to bring the wages back, once you adjust for inflation, to where we were in 2014.”

Dixon said that contract negotiations hadn’t reached an impasse, per se, it was just that the two sides were just too far apart.

UNIFOR local 3019 members have been without a contract since the last one expired in October, 2020. Negotiations for a new contract got underway just before that time with the previous owners and what ended up happening was the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to continue negotiations, so talks were slowed down. Then at the end of last year, new owners Trafigura took control of Nyrstar and essentially replaced the management that UNIFOR was negotiating with.

“They asked to sort of step down talks until they could get into position to get the new management in place,” Dixon said.

Consequently, negotiations didn’t really get back on track until April of this year.

Dixon said he could see the strike going either way, settling relatively quickly or going on for some time. He said the members, 312 of whom are on strike, are frustrated by the situation which he believes may be a holdover from the previous ownership.

“But it’s really about getting a fair contract,” Dixon said.

The company has spent a lot of money to acquire the mine and get it up and running, he said, so they’ve lost a lot of money over the past few years but mineral prices are really high and productivity is actually really high.

“So, I think there’s a lot of money to be made and so our members just want to start recouping some of the concessions that they made to try and get the mine back to this position,” Dixon said. “Trafigura is a huge company. They are a multinational company. They have deep pockets so we’re hoping they come to their senses and realize that they’re better to have a fair contract with us and having us mine the ore than it is to have us sitting on a picket line.”

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Convenient ignorance:’ Canadians’ knowledge of residential schools woefully lacking
Next story
Nanaimo hospital district may seek help from other Vancouver Island regions for $1B project

Just Posted

A massive crowd showed up at Highland Manor on Thursday afternoon for a special ceremony from local First Nations. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Healing ceremony held at Highland Manor in Port Hardy

The ceremony was put together in answer to numerous overdose deaths and suicides recently in town

Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print. Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print.
LETTER: Port Hardy Bay is not a historic sea otter area

‘Our ancestors knew that apex predators of marine resources could not live in harmony together’

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks up during parliament’s question period about the long-awaited aquaculture report for B.C. (NDP MP Rachel Blaney youtube video screenshot)
North Island-Powell River MP wants timeline for federal report on aquaculture in B.C.

Beech stated he fully expect the report will be ready in the next number of weeks

Black Press media file
Port Hardy RCMP nab impaired drivers throughout the month of May

May 22 was National Impaired driving enforcement day

North Island Gazette file photo
Men’s and Ladies Nights are back at Seven Hills Golf & Country Club

With COVID-19 restrictions starting to loosen up, the Seven Hills Golf &… Continue reading

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw has reached a record-breaking $117 million in total prizes. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Record-breaking $117 million up for grabs in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw

$70-million jackpot plus 47 Maxmillions prize draws

Camper Sanjay Srivastava had an unsettling discovery near the Big Bay recreation site last week. Photo courtesy Google Maps
Camper finds decapitated bear carcass west of Campbell River

‘I just wanted to do right for the bear which I believe was the mother of a young cub.’ — Camper

Dr. Sandra Allison, medical health officer for Central Vancouver Island. (Submitted photo)
Podcast: Island Health official Dr. Sandra Allison talks COVID-19 restrictions, next steps

Medical health officer shares thoughts on ‘return to normalcy’

‘Strength from Within’ is a sculpture by artist Connie Watts that stands next to the Tseshaht Longhouse, on the site of the former Alberni Indian Residential School (AIRS). It commemorates survivors and those who did not make it home. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Island First Nation asks for healing centre at site of former residential school

MP Gord Johns supports Tseshaht First Nation’s request

Leaders of the Huy-ay-aht, Pacheedaht and Ditidaht First Nations sign an declaration to take back power over the resources on their traditional territories. The agreement includes telling the provincial government to stop old-growth logging for two years. (Huu-ay-aht First Nation photo)
First Nations tell B.C. to pause old growth logging on southwest Vancouver Island

Statement comes as traditional territory continues to experience high-profile blockades and arrests

Stocky Edwards at his home in Comox, on June 4, 2021, one day before his 100th birthday. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Celebrating Stocky Edwards: Vancouver Island Spitfire pilot and flying legend turns 100

‘That’s my life. I just hope I lived it well because I’ve always done the best I could.’

Instructor Brandt Trimble leads an outdoor spin class in Red Deer, Alberta, April 2021. Indoor spin classes and other high-intensity fitness are coming back in B.C. as soon as June 15. (Susan Zielinski/Red Deer Advocate)
Spin classes, sport spectators up next in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Office meetings, liquor sales until midnight expected June 15

Members of UNIFOR local 3019 walk the picket line at the Myra Falls mine ore loading facility at Tyee Spit in Campbell River June 4. The union walked off the job June 3 after negotiations with mine owner Nyrstar failed to close the gap between the two sides. Photo by AlistaIr Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Vancouver Island mine workers strike for a new contract

Union says it wants to recoup concessions made to help get Myra Falls mine back on its feet

Most Read