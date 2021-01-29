Vancouver Island motorists paying more at the pumps than other Canadians as prices jump

Of 18 major Canadian cities, Vancouver, Victoria residents paid the most for gas in December

A roughly eight-cent jump in gas prices at some Greater Victoria pumps this week has fueled outrage amongst drivers.

On Thursday, prices for regular gas appeared as low as 123.9 cents per litre – the traditional Costco fare – and a rampant 127.9 cents across stations in Greater Victoria. Prices could be spotted on the West Shore at about 135.9 cents per litre, and by Friday that price had migrated into the core.

Fuel prices are up an average 10.2 cents compared to this time last year, according to tracker GasBuddy.com.

Looking across the country, Greater Victoria motorists — and their peers up-Island — are paying more at the pumps than most counterparts in major cities.

The December 2020 monthly average retail price for unleaded gasoline at self-service stations, according to data from Statistics Canada, was 94.7 cents per litre in Edmonton, 95.7 in Winnipeg, 96.5 in Halifax, 98.8 in Saint John, and 99.8 in Regina.

Prices also ranged from 101.5 in Charlottetown and Summerside on Prince Edward Island, to 108.7 in Montreal, 114.6 in Thunder Bay and 119.9 in Whitehorse.

Of the 18 major cities listed, Greater Victoria (120.3) was second only to Vancouver at 126.1.

Prices at the local pumps have had two recent changes, jumping to 127.9 cents per litre from 114.9 at the end of 2020 and the latest jump Thursday pushed some prices to 135.9.

READ MORE: Gas prices on the rise in Greater Victoria, 8-cent jump spotted

In January 2020, the monthly average retail price for unleaded gasoline at self-service filling stations across Greater Victoria was 139.7, according to data from Statistics Canada. Prices soared to 143.2 in February of last year, before dropping to 126.3 in March, 99.4 in April, 107.9 in May, 123.2 in June, 129.8 in July, 127.9 in August, 125 in September, 121.6 in October, 119.9 in November and 120.3 in December.

The average price of gas in 2020 was 123.6 cents per litre, down from 141.82 in 2019.

Historically, average prices in Greater Victoria reached a high of 161.3 in May 2019 and other than last year’s quick drop, haven’t dipped below the $1 mark since February 2016, when they dropped to 98.1 cents per litre. Other than another brief dip to 98.9 cents per litre in January 2015, prices haven’t consistently been below the $1 mark since a six-month stretch at the end of 2008 that lasted into April 2009.

Across the Island

(Most frequently seen rate, as of early Friday afternoon)

Victoria: 1.35.9

Duncan: 1.22.9

Nanaimo: 1.19.9

Port Alberni: 1.23.9

Courtenay: 1.28.9

Campbell River: 1.19.9

Port McNeill: 1.29.9

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

READ MORE: Greater Victoria gas prices dip to lows not seen since February 2016

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Gas prices