Motorists are being reminded winter tires are mandatory for most highway travel in the province as of Oct. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

Motorists are being reminded winter tires are mandatory for most highway travel in the province as of Oct. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

Vancouver Island motorists reminded winter tires mandatory on some highways starting Oct. 1

The tire requirements apply to travellers on the Malahat and Highway 14

While summer weather may still be in the air, winter is fast approaching, and Road Safety at Work is reminding motorists that means it’s time to put your winter tires on.

B.C.’s winter tire requirements kick in on Oct. 1, making winter tires mandatory on many of the province’s highways.

Winter tires are designed to provide better traction and stopping ability than summer tires when driving in cold temperatures and on wet, snowy, and icy roads.

Winter tires meet legal requirements when they bear either the M+S or three-peaked/mountain symbol on them, and are in good condition with at least 3.5 mm of tread depth. Three-peaked/mountain-rated tires outperform M+S rated tires when the temperatures reach 7 C or lower.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP issues 8 warnings over winter tires on Langford roadway

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

DrivingGreater VictoriaSnowTiresWinter

Previous story
B.C. survivor recounts how residential school cost him his teeth and so much more
Next story
National chief says Canada’s reconciliation actions taking long road; 40 years away

Just Posted

Janet Hanuse (left) with her youngest child Elleanna Hunt. Through her healing journey, Hanuse has recognized the impacts intergenerational trauma has had on her family. (Photo by Nicole Crescenzi)
Breaking the cycle: How one Victoria woman’s healing journey is being passed to her children

Black Press file photo
Councillor candidate withdraws from Port McNeill election

Zeballos, which was threatened in 2018 by a wildfire, was without a fire department for the summer. The department was reinstated on Sept. 27, 2022. Campbell River Mirror file photo
Zeballos reinstates volunteer fire department

Yvonne Maximchuk speaks at her author reading at the Port Alice library. (Debra Lynn photo)
Port Alice regional library holds author reading with Yvonne Maximchuk