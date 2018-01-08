Vancouver Island mountie fights off face biter

The man came outside with a glass of wine in-hand, and told the officer he would not be arrested

Charges are being considered after a man tried to bite an RCMP officer’s face and head while being arrested in Greater Victoria.

On Jan. 4th Sooke RCMP responded to numerous calls reporting that a man was standing on the 5200 block of Sooke Road behaving irrationally and blocking traffic.

When the first police officer arrived at the scene, the man became hostile, would not identify himself, and proceeded to run away in to a residence further down the road.

The officer followed the suspect to the home, where the man came outside with a glass of wine in-hand, and told the officer he would not be arrested.

When the officer tried to arrest him, the suspect attacked her.

He attempted to bite the officer’s face and head, but she was able to fight him off until more officers arrived.

Police say the consumption of alcohol and mental health issues are thought to be contributing factors to the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the police at 250-642-5422 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

