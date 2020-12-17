COVID-19 cases by Local Health Region from Dec. 6 - 12. (BCCDC map)

Vancouver Island North reporting four new COVID-19 cases last week

The Local Health Area includes Woss and northward

The North Island had just four new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 between Dec. 6 and 12, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported. That’s down from the previous week, which had seven new cases.

The decrease in the area indicates the outbreak on the Ehatis reserve near Zeballos is trending in the right direction.

Those four new cases could be anywhere between Woss, Zeballos, the Tri-Port area and the nearby islands, as B.C. Health does not release precise locations of positive tests to protect patient privacy.

The Local Health Area known as Vancouver Island North includes Woss, Zeballos and everything north. Confusingly, the larger Health Service Delivery Area, called North Vancouver Island, includes Campbell River, the Comox valley, Tahsis and Gold River.

Local Health Area data gives a more accurate picture of where active cases are, but until now B.C. Health was only releasing those numbers monthly. Now it will share new cases by Local Health Area weekly,

Campbell River had two new cases, down from five the week before. Vancouver Island West had zero new cases between Dec. 6 and 12, and the Comox Valley had five new cases, an increase from the previous week’s four new cases.

