(Stock Photo)

(Stock Photo)

Vancouver Island RCMP investigating after man found dead inside vehicle on Highway 4

A ‘minor’ collision took place near the Taylor River rest area

Port Alberni RCMP are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle on Highway 4.

On Monday, Jan. 23 at approximately 6:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a minor single vehicle collision on Highway 4 near the Taylor River rest area. First responders located a driver, who was uninjured, and a deceased adult man inside the vehicle.

Port Alberni RCMP say the cause of death is under investigation, “but is not believed to be related to the collision.”

Both the RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating the incident. Police say they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

RCMP

Previous story
Fish sounds could help scientists understand their ocean world
Next story
Restaurant pays out Kelowna woman $25K in workplace sexual harassment case

Just Posted

Port Hardy Hospital. (Island Health photo)
Doctor warns Port Hardy more resignations are coming by June, mayor writes letter to Dix

Campbell River food bank volunteer Bob Naylor helps federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh fill a bag of food for a food bank client during Singh’s visit to Campbell River on Jan. 23. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Federal NDP leader visits Campbell River to discuss affordability, housing and food security

Kimberley Kufaas Photography Kimberley Kufaas Photography
Annual Mount Cain Cup held during much needed weekend blizzard

North Island Hospital – Campbell River and District. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Doctors ask City of Campbell River for help with doctor shortage