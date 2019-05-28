RCMP are looking for a man involved in a suspicious incident with a girl at a bus stop in the Shawnigan Lake area. (File photo)

Vancouver Island RCMP looking for man who offered ride to young girl

Man approached girl at bus stop

  • May. 28, 2019 12:45 p.m.
  • News

Shawnigan Lake RCMP on Vancouver Island are advising the residents of a suspicious incident on May 22 where a man approached a young girl and offered her a ride home.

A young girl who was near the bus stop at Thain Road and Cobble Hill Road contacted the RCMP after being spoken to by a single man alone in a vehicle who offered her a ride home just before 3 p.m.

She declined the ride and the vehicle left, but not before turning around and driving past her one more time.

The RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect as they would like to speak to him on this matter.

The suspect is described as white, 30-40 years old with reddish-brown hair and a short beard and wearing a black baseball hat.

The vehicle is described as a red, older model sedan, possibly with a burned out tail light and possibly missing a rear licence plate.

Any witnesses who saw the incident, or can identify the suspect, are requested to contact the RCMP at 250-743-5514, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) and quote file number 2019-1623.

Previous story
Feds suspend Allergan’s licence for textured breast implants due to cancer risk

Just Posted

Mowi issues release on ASC multi-site certification

“I am proud of our salmon farmers and certification team for this achievement”

Pride Day is coming to Port Hardy in late August

“It’s a day where allies and people who identify as LGBTQ+ can come out and be safe”

Relay for Life hits the NISS track for a beautiful night of honouring cancer survivors

It had been four years since Relay for Life was last held in the North Island town of Port McNeill.

VIDEO: North Island’s 2019 Local Hero Awards

The Local Hero Awards ceremony created a platform for stories that make our communities strong.

Resident thinks Furney Place could potentially be a dangerous road, wants cement barriers installed

“I acknowledge that although speed is not a factor in my concern, aged drivers and distractions are”

VIDEO: Deaths rise as Nepal issues more permits for Mount Everest

After 11 deaths, the country said it would still not restrict permits

B.C. Liberals, Greens team up to defeat NDP construction raid plan

Allowing union takeovers every summer went against expert advice

Feds suspend Allergan’s licence for textured breast implants due to cancer risk

Health Canada said the implants heightened the risk of BIA-ALCL, a type non-Hodgkin lymphoma

B.C. homeowner finds dynamite in crawl space

Six sticks of dynamite seized

Vancouver Island RCMP looking for man who offered ride to young girl

Man approached girl at bus stop

More federal help urged for Canadian farmers’ mental health

All-party committee calls for Ottawa to address potential impacts of new policies their well-being

Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight

As more women head to work, men step up around the house: B.C. study

Men now do 40% of the cooking, researchers say

One year later: $5.2M used to help Grand Forks families after devastating floods

Grand Forks is still on the mend after flooding devastated the region

Most Read