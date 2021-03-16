Vancouver Island RCMP seek assistance in locating missing woman

Police are looking to identify a man who might be associated with Meyn seen in this photo. Photo supplied

Thirty-one-year-old Alycia Meyn was last seen in Nanaimo

The Comox Valley RCMP is seeking assistance to locate 31-year old Alycia Meyn.

Meyn was last seen in Nanaimo on March 5, 2021. She is approximately 5’6 and 110lbs with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She has numerous tattoos and piercings including septum and dimple piercings.

“Alycia has connections in Ladysmith, Nanaimo and Campbell River,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer with the Comox Valley RCMP. “It is possible she has travelled outside the Comox Valley and might be staying in another community on the Island.”

Additionally, police are looking to identify a man who might be associated with Meyn and/or have information about her whereabouts.

If you see Alycia Meyn, know where she is, or know the identity of the man in the picture, call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.



