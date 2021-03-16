Vancouver Island RCMP seek assistance in locating missing woman

Thirty-one-year-old Alycia Meyn was last seen in Nanaimo

  • Mar. 16, 2021 4:30 p.m.
  • News
Police are looking to identify a man who might be associated with Meyn seen in this photo. Photo supplied

Police are looking to identify a man who might be associated with Meyn seen in this photo. Photo supplied

The Comox Valley RCMP is seeking assistance to locate 31-year old Alycia Meyn.

Meyn was last seen in Nanaimo on March 5, 2021. She is approximately 5’6 and 110lbs with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She has numerous tattoos and piercings including septum and dimple piercings.

“Alycia has connections in Ladysmith, Nanaimo and Campbell River,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer with the Comox Valley RCMP. “It is possible she has travelled outside the Comox Valley and might be staying in another community on the Island.”

Additionally, police are looking to identify a man who might be associated with Meyn and/or have information about her whereabouts.

If you see Alycia Meyn, know where she is, or know the identity of the man in the picture, call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ford partners with University of Michigan on robotics research, new building

Just Posted

The Port Hardy Senior Citizens’ Centre. (Google maps photo)
Port Hardy seniors society announces new board members

The board members were elected for the next three years.

A beautiful sunrise at the Port McNeill Harbour. (Bill McQuarrie photo)
Harbour Advisory Committee wants to see improvements to parking lot

No formal, detailed costing was available but estimates ranging upwards of $50,000 were discussed.

Aerial view of Mount Cain. (Submitted photo)
ICET’s VOICES presents: Jennifer Lash talks Mount Cain

ICET’s VOICES is a space for grant recipients to speak about their projects.

Regional District of Mount Waddington. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Island Health releases vaccination dates for North Island areas

If where you live isn’t listed, more information on your area will be released in the future.

Coastal Rainforest Safaris in Port Hardy. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
North Island business given ‘breathing room’ during pandemic

Andrew Jones established Kingfisher Wilderness Adventures over 20 years ago.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

Comox Valley RCMP is looking for missing 31-year old Alycia Meyn. Photo supplied
Vancouver Island RCMP seek assistance in locating missing woman

Thirty-one-year-old Alycia Meyn was last seen in Nanaimo

(File)
B.C. permanently increases disability and income assistance, senior’s supplement

Province says more than 300,000 people will be affected by rate increase

A 57-year-old man is facing numerous driving-related charges after driving his vehicle into RCMP cars in Nanaimo on March 15. (Submitted photo)
Man tasered and arrested after crashing into Nanaimo RCMP vehicles in ‘rampage’

Suspect facing numerous charges after late-night incident Monday

An RCMP officer on scene on Berry Point Road on Gabriola Island, where a fatal work-site incident happened Tuesday morning. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Two workers killed in work-site incident on Gabriola Island

Boom from concrete truck breaks and falls on two men

Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corinna Leween speaks to the annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum, Jan. 27, 2021. Leween is president of Carrier Sekani Family Services, a delegated agency of the B.C. government serving northern B.C. communities. (B.C. Natural Resources Forum)
B.C. addiction treatment centre rejected because it’s on ‘agricultural’ land

Remote fishing lodge on Tachick Lake has never been farmed

FILE – Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
B.C., Washington state work together to kill Asian giant hornets

A hornet surveillance program in B.C. will set up traps in areas where there were previous findings

(Black Press Media files)
BCTF says more K-7 teachers with COVID-19 than Grades 8-12 teachers

Union says this shows the importance of wearing masks in classrooms

Prominent Indigenous leader and former politician Edward John attended a gathering with cabinet ministers and First Nations leaders in Vancouver on Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. politician, Indigenous leader, ordered to stand trial on sex charges

Edward John, 71, pled not guilty to allegations related to a single person in Prince George

Most Read