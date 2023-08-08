The rainbow crosswalk at Bayside Middle School in Brentwood Bay has again been the target of vandalism. (Central Saanich/Twitter)

The rainbow crosswalk at Bayside Middle School in Brentwood Bay has again been the target of vandalism. (Central Saanich/Twitter)

Vancouver Island school’s rainbow crosswalk targeted with vandalism again

Individual interrupted as they allegedly tried to paint over the walkway

Police are looking for information after an individual reportedly attempted to paint over a Brentwood Bay school’s rainbow crosswalk that’s now repeatedly been targeted by vandals.

The individual was interrupted as they painted over the Bayside Middle School walkway at 11 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 7).

Central Saanich police are asking witnesses or anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward. The department can be reached at 250-652-4441.

The rainbow crosswalk was unveiled last summer and Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor hailed it as an important signal of support for the LGBTQIA2S+ community at the time.

“They are just symbols, but they are so powerful in terms of the support that they show for all community members,” he said at the time.

But the crosswalk was vandalized in early July, prompting the District of Central Saanich to say it was saddened and disappointed.

Police are also asking for information about the Benjamin Moore Interior Eggshell paint can left behind during Monday’s incident.

READ: ‘Saddened and disappointed’: Rainbow crosswalk vandalized

Saanich Peninsula

Previous story
Missing Duncan teen found safe
Next story
3 people rescued from balconies in ‘suspicious’ Port Moody townhouse fire

Just Posted

Black Press Media file photo
Culvert replacement to cause highway closure north of the Zeballos Junction

The B.C. Legislature in Victoria was designed by architect Frances Rattenbury. Which city was British Columbia’s capital before Victoria was selected? (Don Denton photograph)
QUIZ: How well do you know British Columbia?

Smiling Orcafest members pose for a photograph (Ashley Tapp).
Prepare for the party of the summer in Port McNeill, as Orcafest returns

The logo for the new North Island Community Health Centre was chosen as part of an open design contest for community artists. This logo was designed by Madison Reardan, of Margaret Media. Reardan is an Alberta-raised creative who recently relocated to the North Island. The logo will be the face of the centre, set to have its hard launch opening this coming fall. (Madison Reardan/Helen Owens/Contributed to Black Press Media)
New North Island Community Health Centre doors to open on Aug. 8