Nanaimo RCMP hope someone will find and return an envelope containing several thousand dollars that a 71-year-old man lost last week. (File photo)

Vancouver Island senior loses envelope stuffed with cash

Nanaimo RCMP help 71-year-old spread word after he misplaced several thousand dollars

RCMP say a Nanaimo senior is hoping for a miracle after losing an envelope that contained several thousand dollars.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the 71-year-old man who lost the money believes he misplaced it March 3-4.

The man told police he had withdrawn the cash from a local bank and recalls placing the money in an envelope, which he put in a jacket pocket. He told investigators he took several taxis on the days in question and has called both taxi companies, but to date, nothing has been turned in.

“The victim realizes it’s a shot in the dark but he is hoping that a good Samaritan found his money and will do the right thing and turn it in to the local RCMP detachment,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release.

Anyone with information about the lost money is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file No. 2022-7936.

