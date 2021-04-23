Nancy Bright reads out a letter she sent to Chemainus Secondary School to find the young man (Grayson Magee) who helped her after a fall. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Nancy Bright reads out a letter she sent to Chemainus Secondary School to find the young man (Grayson Magee) who helped her after a fall. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Vancouver Island senior rewards student saviour

Cash reward provided for assistance beyond the call of duty in a Chemainus park

A seniors’ misfortune after a fall in a Chemainus park quickly turned to good fortune when a Chemainus Secondary School student with first aid training who just happened to be in the vicinity provided much-needed assistance.

Nancy Bright is most appreciative of the actions of Grade 8 student Grayson Magee and presented him with a $50 cash reward at the school Thursday.

Bright was walking in Askew Creek Park across the street from her residence when she took a tumble. There was no one in sight as she lay flat on her face.

“I was daydreaming instead of watching my feet,” she said. “I just lay there, glasses mashed against my face, unable to move. Eventually, I was able to turn on my side and then sit up when this young fellow came to my aid. He asked if I was alright, if I wanted him to call 911 and offered to help get me up.

“When I managed to get on my knees and hands he knelt and offered his knee for support on which to put one hand so I could push myself up with the other. He said that he was trained in first aid and his quiet assured manner proved that he had learned his skill well.”

Magee said he took a first aid course about a year ago. He and other students were at the park during a physical education class playing a game of ‘Capture the Flag.’

“I’d just gone in to check if there was somebody hiding in the bushes,” he said. “When I saw her face down in the dirt, it was like ‘oh, gosh.’ I run over and I guess instinct just kicked in.”

Bright did not require medical assistance, but suffered bruising on her face, mid-section and leg. Magee stayed with her to ensure she could make it home.

“When I was once again on my feet, he continued to assist me, identifying my abrasions and pouring his water over the scrapes on my hand,” Bright indicated. “When I could walk again and felt ready to move towards home, he walked with me for a good part of the way, quietly pointing out the hazards, until he felt that I could safely continue on my own.

“Throughout, I could best describe his behaviour as gentle professionalism, far more than I would expected of someone his age.”

As a retired secondary school teacher from Ontario, Bright has seen the good in young people far more than the opposite.

“I’d say nice students are the majority and the bad apples make it difficult,” she said.

Bright did not ask for the student’s name at the time so she made an effort to track him down the day after the incident. She wrote a letter to Chemainus Secondary School and learned Magee was the young man who helped.

An informal ceremony was set up outside the school and Bright made the cash presentation to Magee and thanked him publicly again.

And what’s he going to do with the money? “Keep it in my wallet till something comes up,” Magee said.

“May good karma go with him,” enthused Bright.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

RELATED: Good Samaritan climbs B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

RELATED: Parksville senior on scooter, stuck in snow, gets a tow home

HikingrescueSchoolsSeniorsStudents

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Nancy Bright displays bruising around her eye. She had similar bruising on other parts of her body after falling in a park. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Nancy Bright displays bruising around her eye. She had similar bruising on other parts of her body after falling in a park. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Nancy Bright went to Chemainus Secondary School Thursday to present a reward to student Grayson Magee for helping her after a fall. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Nancy Bright went to Chemainus Secondary School Thursday to present a reward to student Grayson Magee for helping her after a fall. (Photo by Don Bodger)

The man of the hour Grayson Magee. (Photo by Don Bodger)

The man of the hour Grayson Magee. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Grayson Magee sprung into action to help Nancy Bright after she fell in a Chemainus park. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Grayson Magee sprung into action to help Nancy Bright after she fell in a Chemainus park. (Photo by Don Bodger)

The incident where Nancy Bright fell and student Grayson Magee came to her aid happened in Askew Creek Park. (Photo by Don Bodger)

The incident where Nancy Bright fell and student Grayson Magee came to her aid happened in Askew Creek Park. (Photo by Don Bodger)

The entrance to Askew Creek Park. Nancy Bright lives right across the street but ran into trouble at the park after taking a nasty tumble. (Photo by Don Bodger)

The entrance to Askew Creek Park. Nancy Bright lives right across the street but ran into trouble at the park after taking a nasty tumble. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Previous story
Key measure suggests Canada’s COVID-19 surge could be slowing down: Tam
Next story
Police impersonator pulls over driver with travel questions near B.C.-Alberta border

Just Posted

Galatea Turner’s COVID safe lemonade stand. (Chelsey-Lynn Parker photo)
Port McNeill youth sells lemonade over sunny weekend

“she loved how many smiles she created in this community”

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Checks on highways, ferries between Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior

Email letters to the editor to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print.
Thank you Port Hardy Fire Rescue

We are very lucky in Port Hardy to have such a highly trained fire department.

A B.C. Centre for Disease Control map shows new COVID-19 cases by local health area for the week of April 11-17. (BCCDC image)
BCCDC says fresh COVID-19 cases down in most Island Health areas

Nanaimo sees its fewest new COVID-19 cases since mid January

Port McNeill waterfront. (Bill McQuarrie photo)
McQUARRIE: Thank you, playgroup committee, you did your homework

“If you want something, step up and be willing to be part of the solution.”

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

University Pharmacy in Vancouver after all available appointments to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were booked, April 1, 2021. Vaccine supplies at many pharmacies ran out this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. sees decline in hospitalizations, 1,001 new COVID-19 cases

462 in hospital, 160 in intensive care, four more deaths

A Gladstone Secondary School student was diagnosed with the respiratory infection. An exposure notice was sent out Thursday, April 22. (Google Maps)
Case of infectious tuberculosis confirmed at Vancouver high school

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control issued an exposure notice Thursday after a student was diagnosed

A Klee Cho Aviation B206 sits at the Dease Lake Airport on April 18 before moving passengers and supplies to Telegraph Creek. (Submitted Photo/ Mark Wheatley)
Helicopters deliver food, supplies to northern B.C. community after road closure

Road is expected to re-open by the end of April

A former finance minister Mike de Jong on Sunday, October 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former cabinet minister says B.C. Liberal government took money laundering seriously

Mike de Jong told a public inquiry today that serious efforts were made to understand and address the issue of money laundering at casinos

An air ambulance touched down at approximately 1 p.m. on Friday, April 23, along Laburnum Road in Qualicum Beach to retrieve a burn victim. (Michael Briones photo)
Air ambulance lands on Qualicum Beach road to lift badly burned man to hospital

Dashwood Volunteer Fire Department says fire started inside an RV

The Snowbirds are returning to train in Comox in May. File photo
Snowbirds returning to Vancouver Island in May

Flight team is following COVID-19 protocols for spring training in Comox

Still from a video posted on social media of a man lighting fireworks next to a homeless person’s encampment in the parking lot at St. Mary’s on Mary Street in Chilliwack. The video was posted on April 21, 2021 but it’s unclear if the incident happened that day. (Facebook)
VIDEO: Man sets off fireworks next to homeless person’s cart in Fraser Valley

No police reports made into incident shared on social media

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Police impersonator pulls over driver with travel questions near B.C.-Alberta border

Elk Valley RCMP are searching for a man that pulled over an Alberta resident

Most Read