Vancouver Island seniors ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’

John and Jeanne Brownell participated in Berwick Qualicum Beach’s music video ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’. (Submitted photo)

Berwick Qualicum Beach residents haven’t let a pandemic stop them from rocking out.

Residents at the seniors community recently brought out their blow-up guitars and yoga ball drums to film a rendition of the classic KISS song ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’.

“Berwick Qualicum Beach started balcony dancing in March once COVID started,” said Laurel Wright, active living manager. “We were having so much fun with dancing twice a week that we decided to start a ‘Berwick Dance Wave Challenge’ to all six other Berwick sites on Vancouver Island and Kamloops. Berwick on the Park in Kamloops posted a music video to a country song two weeks ago, so we knew we had to kick it up a notch. Country music makes sense in Kamloops, but we just thought a rock song would be hilarious for our residents in Qualicum Beach.”

Wright said everyone had a lot of fun making the video – staff and residents alike.

READ MORE: Berwick ‘silly walks’ to raise money during virtual walk for Alzheimer’s

Here’s what some of the residents had to say about the experience:

Evelynne Stegmeier: “It was great fun! I enjoyed it very much. It was a brilliant idea, and it bought a few of us together, in a fashion. As together as we can be these days. It was a joyful day!”

Barbara Bennett: “Oh, to be young again! Anybody can play this game, young or old. It was invigorating. Seeing ourselves on the screen made us feel young again.”

John Brownell: “It was lots of fun, I enjoyed it. It was good to do something different.”

Jeanne Brownell: “It was awesome! To be in something like that makes you feel young again. It was just a lot of fun. I like rock and roll!”

Betty De Bruin: “If you’re young at heart you can do anything.”

cloe.logan@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Musicqualicum beachSeniors