Island Health reported its single-day highest COVID-19 case count ever, yesterday. (News Bulletin file)

Island Health reported its single-day highest COVID-19 case count ever, yesterday. (News Bulletin file)

Vancouver Island set new record-high for COVID-19 cases in single day

107 new cases were reported on the island on Tuesday

There were 107 new cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island Tuesday, setting a new single-day record.

That beats the previous record of 102, which was set on Sept. 17. At least 60 new cases have been reported within Island Health every day since Sept. 7 — a level that was not reached at all between early April and late August.

The latest new cases brought the total number of active cases on Vancouver Island to 723. As of Tuesday, there were 40 people hospitalized in the Island Health area, 23 of them in critical care.

Province-wide there were 593 new cases on Oct. 5, up from 490 new cases on Oct. 4, but still below the 7-day rolling average, which was at 699.1 on Oct. 4.

That brings the total number of active cases to 5,937.

B.C. health authorities continue to hold appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island breaks record for COVID-19 cases

READ MORE: Victoria General Hospital sets up COVID-19 inpatient unit in response to soaring case counts

Previous story
Keep Thanksgiving dinner small and vaccinated, Dr. Henry urges
Next story
Vancouver Island Economic Summit decides on an all-virtual event

Just Posted

Island Health reported its single-day highest COVID-19 case count ever, yesterday. (News Bulletin file)
Vancouver Island set new record-high for COVID-19 cases in single day

Port Hardy Minor Hockey players are excited for the 2021-2022 season to finally start. (Nicki Ranger - submitted photo)
Port Hardy Minor Hockey storms back to the ice for new season

Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com
Port McNeill, thank you from the bottom of our hearts

Kwakiutl Chief and Elder Rupert Wilson Sr. (Facebook photo)
Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs honours the passing of Kwakiutl Chief Rupert Wilson Sr.