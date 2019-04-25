Vancouver Island shutterbugs submit their favourite Snowbirds pics

Being military, Marc Bedard has privileged access to the Snowbirds. Click the link to see more of his shots.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are in Comox for their annual spring training in preparation for this year’s air show circuit. We put the call out for photographers in the area to send us their Snowbirds photos from this year’s spring training and the response was great. Here’s a slide show of submissions, with photo credits embedded into the video.