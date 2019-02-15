Vancouver Island Snowmageddon finally over?

Wet flurries possible, but school districts open, last night’s dump probably the last gasp.

The big snow of 2019 may finally be over.

Environment Canada lifted the snowfall warning hanging over Victoria just before 1 a.m. this morning and the Duncan to Campbell River area just before 5 a.m.

Southeast Vancouver Islanders may see some wet flurries today, tomorrow and Tuesday, but rising temperatures mean mostly rain before skies clear Saturday evening and into Sunday and Monday.

Eight centimetres of snow fell overnight in Victoria, but so did 1.5 millimetres of rain. Four centimetres of snow and 0.5 mm of rain reported in Comox. Temperatures dropped to -8 C in Duncan. Statistics were not available for Nanaimo, where heavy snow was falling last evening.

Students won’t be in class in the Alberni, Comox Valley, Sooke, Saanich and Greater Victoria due to a professional development day. They will also be off in the Cowichan Valley where a pro D day was also scheduled, but has been cancelled.

Elsewhere, buses are running and schools are open.

