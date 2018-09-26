Stock photo

Vancouver Island teacher disciplined for physically restraining five-year-old

B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation releases resolution agreement for September 2017 incident

A Nanaimo Ladysmith school district teacher was suspended by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation for a 2017 incident involving the “physical restraint” of a five-year-old student.

According to a consent resolution agreement published by the office of the commissioner, which examines allegations of teacher misconduct, Debbie Lynne Bourne, a teacher-on-call, was disciplined for an incident on Sept. 19, 2017 when Bourne was teaching a music class at a school which isn’t identified.

Bourne had directed the student to leave her classmates alone and when the student failed to do so, the teacher took hold of the student’s arms and the girl began to cry.

The agreement stated that under the B.C. Ministry of Education provincial guidelines, physical restraint is only permissable “in exceptional circumstances where the behaviour of a student poses imminent danger of physical harm to self or others,” which the commissioner said was not the case.

Bourne was issued a letter of discipline on Oct. 31, 2017 and she served a two-day suspension without pay Nov. 2-3, 2017.

The commissioner proposed a consent resolution agreement to Bourne on Dec. 21, 2017.

As per the agreement, Bourne admits that the facts laid out in the agreement are true and that taking a hold of the student’s arms violates teaching standards and is considered professional misconduct.


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Passenger files claim puppy ate pot on BC Ferries
Next story
B.C. woman behind Orange Shirt Day pens new book for teachers

Just Posted

North Island Tour De Rock rider Benjamin Leah leads team to Port Hardy

“You don’t have issues and problems when you look at these kids and how much they’re going through.”

Port Hardy Twinning Society to host nine students and four adults from sister town Numata, Japan

Driemel was “quite amazed by the similarities between our towns relying on resources.”

North Island local elections face a number of acclamations

Alert Bay, Sayward, and Zeballos have unopposed mayoral elections

Vancouver Island pharmacist suspended for giving drugs with human placenta

RCMP had samples of the seized substances tested by Health Canada

Fishin’ Corner: Stand up for your fishing rights

“Don’t give in to DFO and their quota bureaucracy that the fish belong to everyone.”

B.C. woman behind Orange Shirt Day pens new book for teachers

Phyllis Webstad brings her book The Orange Shirt Story to classrooms province-wide.

Beluga whale in Thames eating, swimming well

Animal drew lots of attention when it surfaced in the River Thames a day ago in the Gravesend area

Everett Klippert: the last Canadian jailed for homosexuality

“Injustice and human rights struggles can teach us a lot about our humanity,” - Kevin Allen, historian

VIDEO: Qualicum Beach man escapes injury after car bursts into flames

Fire crews arrived quickly to douse the blaze

Vancouver Island teacher disciplined for physically restraining five-year-old

B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation releases resolution agreement for September 2017 incident

Passenger files claim puppy ate pot on BC Ferries

BC Ferries shares cleaning protocols of public spaces onboard

Carbon tax breakdown: Understanding issues around the policy tool

The Prime Minister has committed to carbon taxes on provinces without own form of emissions pricing

B.C. inmate charged with murder of teen girl in 11-year cold case

Katelyn Marie Noble disappeared in Saskatchewan in 2007

Likelihood of NAFTA deal by weekend on scale of 1 to 10? Canada’s envoy: ‘5’

Canada anxious to strike agreement and bring some certainty to the investment climate, officials say

Most Read