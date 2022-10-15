Young out after 29 years headlines Vancouver Island 2022 election results

Check out municipal election results from around Vancouver Island

The man who transformed Langford as its only mayor is out after nearly 30 years at the helm of Vancouver Island’s development hub.

Political newcomer Scott Goodmanson has beaten long-serving Mayor Stew Young as the Langford Now slate swept today’s election and is expected to slow the rapid development that has characterized the community since it incorporated.

Young has led Langford since it first become a municipality 29 years ago.

The vote headlines the evening as Black Press Media team is covering municipal election races from across Vancouver Island.

Here are the results so far. Check back for updates:

Port Hardy has a new mayor and one new councillor

Kevin Cameron voted in for second term as Port Alice mayor

Village of Alert Bay elects one new councillor for next four year term

Village of Zeballos election results are locked in

Baker back as mayor in Sayward

Dahl elected Campbell River’s new mayor

Cumberland voters pick Vickey Brown as their new mayor

Bob Wells retains Courtenay mayoral seat

Mix of experience and new faces on Comox council

Teunis Westbroek returns to mayor’s chair in Qualicum Beach for 2022

Doug O’Brien elected as new mayor for City of Parksville in 2022

New council joins acclaimed mayor in Tofino

Incumbent Sharie Minions re-elected as mayor of Port Alberni

Krog re-elected as Nanaimo mayor, Manly top vote-getter among council candidates

Every incumbent, one newcomer make up Ladysmith’s new town council

Douglas elected mayor of North Cowichan

Tim McGonigle unseats Bob Day as Lake Cowichan mayor

Few changes on Duncan city council as five incumbents, one newcomer elected

Stew Young loses, Langford Now sweeps election

Sooke mayor trounces challengers

Colwood has a new mayor

Esquimalt Votes: Mayor Barb Desjardins keeps her seat

Marianne Alto ascends to Victoria mayor

Dean Murdock edges out Fred Haynes for Saanich mayor

Sara Riddell tops the polls in Central Saanich

Peter Jones elected new mayor of North Saanich

Terri O’Keeffe tops the polls in Sidney

Election 2022