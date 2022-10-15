Young out after 29 years headlines Vancouver Island 2022 election results

The man who transformed Langford as its only mayor is out after nearly 30 years at the helm of Vancouver Island’s development hub.
Political newcomer Scott Goodmanson has beaten long-serving Mayor Stew Young as the Langford Now slate swept today’s election and is expected to slow the rapid development that has characterized the community since it incorporated.
Young has led Langford since it first become a municipality 29 years ago.
The vote headlines the evening as Black Press Media team is covering municipal election races from across Vancouver Island.
Here are the results so far. Check back for updates:
Port Hardy has a new mayor and one new councillor
Kevin Cameron voted in for second term as Port Alice mayor
Village of Alert Bay elects one new councillor for next four year term
Village of Zeballos election results are locked in
Baker back as mayor in Sayward
Dahl elected Campbell River’s new mayor
Cumberland voters pick Vickey Brown as their new mayor
Bob Wells retains Courtenay mayoral seat
Mix of experience and new faces on Comox council
Teunis Westbroek returns to mayor’s chair in Qualicum Beach for 2022
Doug O’Brien elected as new mayor for City of Parksville in 2022
New council joins acclaimed mayor in Tofino
Incumbent Sharie Minions re-elected as mayor of Port Alberni
Krog re-elected as Nanaimo mayor, Manly top vote-getter among council candidates
Every incumbent, one newcomer make up Ladysmith’s new town council
Douglas elected mayor of North Cowichan
Tim McGonigle unseats Bob Day as Lake Cowichan mayor
Few changes on Duncan city council as five incumbents, one newcomer elected
Stew Young loses, Langford Now sweeps election
Sooke mayor trounces challengers
Esquimalt Votes: Mayor Barb Desjardins keeps her seat
Marianne Alto ascends to Victoria mayor
Dean Murdock edges out Fred Haynes for Saanich mayor
Sara Riddell tops the polls in Central Saanich
Peter Jones elected new mayor of North Saanich
Terri O’Keeffe tops the polls in Sidney